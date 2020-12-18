Justices side with NC lawmakers in grant challenge by Cooper

RALEIGH — The North Carolina legislature can decide the details on how federal block grants are spent, even when they run counter to a governor's wishes, the state Supreme Court ruled on Friday.

A 6-1 majority upheld a Court of Appeals decision that the constitutional authority on how to appropriate those funds rests with the General Assembly. The ruling marks a setback for Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper in the multiple lawsuits he's filed that have challenged the actions of GOP legislative leaders. Cooper has earned some legal victories.

The latest decision focuses on $17 million in federal funds within the 2017 state budget law. How the legislature specifically spent those federal dollars, earmarked by Congress for community development, mental health and mother-and-child assistance, differed from how Cooper wanted to use them.

Writing for the majority, Justice Sam Ervin IV rejected arguments of Cooper's private attorneys that the spending differences interfered with his constitutional duty to ensure laws are "faithfully executed," even those made by Congress in directing those funds.

"Nothing in either state or federal law makes the executive branch responsible for determining how the monies derived from the relevant federal block grant programs should be spent," he wrote.