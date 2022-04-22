 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kontoor board declares 46-cent quarterly dividend

The board of directors for Kontoor Brands Inc. declared Wednesday a regular quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share of its common stock.

The dividend is payable June 20 to shareholders registered as of June 10.

