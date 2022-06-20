Lambeth: Foster care bill unlikely to get OK before legislators go home. They could be back later this year.

A revamped bill that would make major changes to statewide foster-care services is unlikely to gain N.C. House approval before the end of the current phase of the 2022 session, state Rep. Donny Lambeth said Monday.

House Bill 144, preferred by state health regulators, cleared the Senate by a 41-0 vote Thursday.

Because Senate bill sponsors, led by Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, used the gut-and-replace strategy to change the House bill, the House is required to either agree with the changes or reject them.

The bill was presented back to the House on Monday, but no vote was taken. The next opportunity for a floor vote on HB144 will be Wednesday.

Lambeth said the latest version of HB144 "will be rejected" by the House. In such cases, a bill is typically sent to a concurrence committee to determine whether the two chambers can reach a compromise on the legislation.

"We adjourn next week, so hard to tell" if a compromise can be reached by late June or early July, Lambeth said.

"But, we will be back later this year" for a likely next phase of the 2022 session, he said.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has said he is focused foremost on completing negotiations over the 2022-23 state budget.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has proposed handling foster-care services through a statewide plan set to debut by Dec. 1, 2023.

However, bill opponents still don’t like that counties — such as Forsyth — could opt out of the plan if it becomes law.

Dave Richard, the state’s deputy Medicaid secretary, has said the plan is expected to cover about 31,000 young people statewide through providers already participating in the state’s Medicaid program.

About 218 young people in Forsyth have received foster-care services from its managed-care organization, Partners Health Management, since Forsyth joined on Nov. 1.

Under the bill approved by the Senate, a child cannot be taken out of the statewide plan unless DHHS requests it, and federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves it.

Changes made to HB144 removed a limitation on prepaid health plans that “will open the bids up for any qualified vendor.” Any of the state’s six behavioral health managed-care organizations are eligible to bid, Krawiec said.

Another change removed a limitation to allow entities with a common ownership to submit more than one bid.

DHHS would be responsible for determining which services would be offered in the plan and which Medicaid and N.C. Health Choice beneficiaries are eligible to enroll.

The bill says those services are to include: intensive in-home services; multi-systemic therapy; residential treatment; and services in private residential treatment facilities.

