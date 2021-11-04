Legalized sports gambling bill clears first step toward N.C. House floor

A state House committee cleared a bipartisan sports wagering bill Thursday in what is expected to be an intensely debated path to the House floor.
The House Commerce committee voted 12-4 to advance Senate Bill 688.
The bill would allow North Carolinians to place bets on professional and collegiate sports with a select group of wagering operators.
The N.C. Senate approved the bill in a 26-19 vote Aug. 19. It took until Sept. 15 before it was placed in the first of four potential committees.
At that time, analysts projected the committee process would carry over into the 2022 legislative session.
However, a legislative session that lingered into a 10th month provided a window for SB688 to resurface Thursday.
"We have known that this bill would require a deliberate step-by-step process, so when the opportunity came to take the first House committee step, we took it," Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, said following the committee vote. Lowe is cosponsored the bill with Sen. Jim Perry, R-Lenoir.
The measure still has the Judiciary I, Finance, and Rules and Operations committees to clear before getting to the House floor.
Lowe and Perry have emphasized SB668 could play a pivotal role for the state’s three highest-level professional teams in terms of additional revenue to compete with rivals who reside in states that have approved the forms of gambling permitted in SB688.
Sports wagering is legal in Georgia, Tennessee and Virginia.
Analysts have projected the legislation would face stiffer opposition from House members, including some in the Triad, who are not in favor of expanding North Carolinians’ access to legalized gambling.
Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and primary sponsor of the House version of the bill, told committee members that "whether this bill rises or falls, this issue is still going to be out there the next session and the next session and the next session."
"We would go from getting no revenue from an illegal activity in this state to generating (up to $50 million) in annual revenue," he said.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that "it appears the committee hearing was designed to give proponents in the N.C. House a chance to gauge support for the measure among their colleagues."
"Time is running short for significant legislative action this year, so it’s unlikely that the bill will proceed through the full House unless supporters are certain they have clear support," he said.
"If nothing else, the measure will tell supporters what they need to do to win approval in 2022."
Bill discussion
The House Commerce meeting featured an odd mix of discussion.
Some committee members not familiar with the legislation cast doubt on why SB688 was being brought to them so late in the session.
Others cited moral and ethical reasons to oppose what they consider a state-sponsored extension of gambling.
Bill supporters on the House committee responded by saying the legislation has been public since being introduced in April.
Sports wagering "is happening without a basic regulatory framework in place," said Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and cosponsor of the bill's House version.
"The paradox is that the bill would provide a more ethical activity if you have the regulatory framework in place and the state having some basic oversight of these activities, and you can draw some revenue from the activity."
Hardister responded to some committee members calling SB688 a gambling bill by saying sports wagering can involve analysis and reacting to the ebbs and flows of unexpected developments, particularly in professional sports.
"There are actual data and statistics and analysis that go into sports wagering, rather than it just being a roll of the dice or a spin of the wheel," Hardister said. "You can look at who is playing well, who has momentum, that you can take into account."
Lowe said SB688 "would legalize it and regulate it, which would make sports wagering much safer," Lowe said.
Bill supporters during the Commerce debate raised issues of whether the bill is necessary as an industry retention tool, particularly for the Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Hurricanes.
Other states and communities are allowing on-site betting at their sports venues as an additional revenue stream.
Perry said that "if the universe of competition for these sporting teams is all 50 states ... not having the ability to earn income from this would by definition put them at a competitive disadvantage as compared with teams in other states."
Perry said his discussions with officials of professional sports teams have addressed those concerns.
“They told us they didn’t need a restrictor plate put on them by a restrictive state government to (keep) them from competing freely with the other organizations,” Perry said.
Background
Sports wagering could bring in a potential $25 million to $50 million for school construction, according to Lowe and Perry.
The bill would allow for betting on professional, college, electronic/virtual and certain amateur sports.
However, wagering on youth club and school sports would be prohibited, as well as on injuries, penalties, the outcomes of disciplinary proceedings against an individual and the outcome of replay reviews. Also prohibited is placing a bet for another person.
SB688 does not affect wagering in fantasy sports leagues, which are based on the accumulation of statistics by athletes and players, or pari-mutuel wagering on horse racing.
Lowe and Perry estimated that between $48 million and $50 million in annual tax revenue could be generated by authorizing and regulating sports wagering. There also would be licensing fees.
SB688 would expand the authority of the N.C. Education Lottery Commission to oversee sports wagering, with 10 to 12 sports wagering operators allowed to accept bets.
The commission would collect an 8% tax on the monthly adjusted gross revenue of the licensed gambling groups. Half of that revenue would be diverted to the N.C. Major Events, Games and Attractions Fund.
Each wagering operator would be required to be licensed, pay a $500,000 licensing fee and submit to a credit-history, tax-record and criminal background checks. The license would be good for up to five years.
There would be renewal fees of $100,000 for interactive sports wagering licenses, $10,000 for a service provider license, and $5,000 for a sports wagering supplier license.
"It’s not an undertaking for the faint of heart," Perry has said. "It does require a great deal of money in this space."
Lowe said he considers SB688 "a revenue bill."
"If we can get more resources for our state, then maybe there is the possibility that more towns can do better by education."
336-727-7376