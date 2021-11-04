Legalized sports gambling bill clears first step toward N.C. House floor

"If nothing else, the measure will tell supporters what they need to do to win approval in 2022."

Bill discussion

The House Commerce meeting featured an odd mix of discussion.

Some committee members not familiar with the legislation cast doubt on why SB688 was being brought to them so late in the session.

Others cited moral and ethical reasons to oppose what they consider a state-sponsored extension of gambling.

Bill supporters on the House committee responded by saying the legislation has been public since being introduced in April.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sports wagering "is happening without a basic regulatory framework in place," said Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford, and cosponsor of the bill's House version.

"The paradox is that the bill would provide a more ethical activity if you have the regulatory framework in place and the state having some basic oversight of these activities, and you can draw some revenue from the activity."

Hardister responded to some committee members calling SB688 a gambling bill by saying sports wagering can involve analysis and reacting to the ebbs and flows of unexpected developments, particularly in professional sports.