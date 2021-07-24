Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years

The Republican-sponsored legislative bill that threatens the existence of the N.C. High School Athletic Association seemed to come from way beyond left field last week.
Yet, the spark behind the revamped version of House Bill 91 appears to have been a slow burn of nearly two years.
It stems from a 2019 football playoff eligibility appeal by an influential Republican senator from Anson County and the denial by the independent nonprofit group. That dispute carried over into tense joint legislative oversight meetings in April and May.
Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Anson, and Senate majority whip, applied the gut-and-replacement strategy Tuesday to HB91 to insert language creating the N.C. Interscholastic Athletic Commission that would be overseen by the State Board of Education.
McInnis was joined by Republican Sens. Todd Johnson of Union County and Vickie Sawyer of Yadkin County.
The goal is to "restructure oversight of public high school interscholastic athletics to ensure accountability and fair play."
The strategy would be disbanding the 108-year-old NCHSAA and replacing it with the commission beginning in the 2022-23 school year.
Neither McInnis nor NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker could be reached for comment by the Journal on HB91.
Tucker explained her position in an interview Wednesday with Joe Sierra of the Greensboro News & Record.
Tucker contends her race and gender have been factors in the bill sponsors' decision to pursue HB91, and that she doesn't see a path to a compromise.
The commission's 17 members would be appointed by the governor (nine), Senate leader (four) and House speaker (four). It would enforce rules and policies adopted by the State Board of Education.
The composition would include most of the same positions that make up the NCHSAA's board: coaches who are full-time school employees; athletic directors; principals or assistant principals; and superintendents or assistant superintendents.
Recognizing the 2021-22 public-school sports year begins Aug. 2, bill sponsors are willing to have the NCHSAA remain in charge under State Board of Education oversight.
However, the bill requires the NCHSAA to agree by Aug. 15 "to discontinue all financial penalties for rules violations for participating schools" — a key motivational factor for McInnis with the legislation.
If the NCHSAA declines to accept those conditions — and Tucker indicated Wednesday it will — the State Board of Education would designate the State Department of Public Instruction to apply and enforce interscholastic rules for 2021-22 if the bill becomes law.
Johnson said during the Senate Education meeting that "this bill is solely about accountability and transparency."
“It is what we demand in every single aspect of state government" even though the NCHSAA is not part of state government.
On a fast track
HB91 is being fast-tracked since the start of the 2021-22 school year is less than a month away now for most public schools.
After the gut-and-replacement version of HB91 was introduced Tuesday, the bill cleared the Senate Education/Higher Education committee Wednesday and Finance committee Thursday.
Next is Senate Rules and Operations — the final step before a vote on the Senate floor.
"They have some friends in the Senate, and I do believe they will be able to use their power of persuasion to get it through the Senate," Tucker said. "They're feeling now is that they've invested so much that they have to go with it.
"I'm disappointed that at this time our politics have sunk to the level that we now believe it is OK to politicize education-based athletics at the high school level."
Because several Republican legislative leaders will be attending this week's conservative American Legislative Exchange Council event in Salt Lake City, there is little, if any, Senate voting activity expected.
This could provide an opportunity for talks if legislative leaders and NCHSAA leadership want to participate.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper did not take a position on HB91 when asked Thursday, but acknowledged it was likely the Senate could pass the bill.
“Interestingly enough, (bill) supporters want to take it out of the private sector and put it into government,” Cooper said. "We will examine the bill to see if it is really needed. I will be glad to talk to legislators about it."
Setting the table
The bill sponsors set the table in April for the potential creation of the commission.
Johnson, McInnis and Sawyer introduced Senate Bill 548 on April 5 — the day before the filing deadline for bills that do not involve appointments, constitutional amendments or election laws.
SB548, titled "Interscholastic Athletics," consisted of just two paragraphs that laid out a brief description of forming the interscholastic commission and the requiring of an annual state audit. There was no mention of dissolving the NCHSAA.
That bill was placed in the Senate Education/Higher Education committee, where it has not been addressed.
By comparison, the latest version of the revamped HB91 is 14 pages long and spells out how the commission would be formed and which state agencies that would have oversight over it.
Board members of the commission could serve no more than two four-year terms. The commission would be scheduled to meet at least 10 times a year.
The State Board of Education would be responsible for creating student participation guidelines for 6th- through 12th-grade athletics, although middle-school sports would fall under the umbrella of the state Department of Public Instruction.
Those guidelines would include: academic standards; enrollment requirements; school attendance requirements; medical eligibility requirements; recruiting limitations; and addressing hardship exceptions.
In a crucial part of the proposal, the commission would do away with NCHSAA monetary fines.
According to the bill, they would be replaced with "a system of demerits for infraction ... which may result in reprimands, probations, suspensions, forfeiture of contests, forfeiture of titles and disqualifications."
The State Board of Education would appoint members to both "an initial" and a "final participation" appeal board for player eligibility issues.
The commission would not be allowed to receive funds from gate receipts — as NCHSAA does now with annual endowment games — other than a surcharge on playoff games that is used to help reimburse schools for their travel expenses.
McInnis perspective
McInnis has made it clear with several media outlets, foremost with WRAL affiliate HighschoolOT.com, that his grievance with the NCHSAA involves the 2019 Anson County High School football team.
Anson was prohibited from participating in the state playoffs after several players were ejected for fighting or leaving the bench and running onto the field during an August non-conference game against Richmond County High School.
NCHSAA rules bar teams from the playoffs if three or more players are ejected in the course of a season.
Both McInnis and Tucker acknowledge discussing McInnis' advocacy on behalf of the Anson football team.
McInnis told HighSchoolOT.com that after reviewing the game video, he thought the ejections were "subjective."
"I think they (NCHSAA) did it just because they could. Anson County is a small, rural school district ... those kids don't have a voice, but their senator has a voice, and this senator is not going to just stand idly by."
"I said, 'Look, this is not professional sports. No one is making millions of dollars. We're trying to educate some kids. Let's rescind those ejections back to the point they don't lose their ability to play in postseason championship play.'"
Tucker told HighSchoolOT.com that McInnis reached out to the NCHSAA the week before the 2019 playoff brackets were seeded, despite the school not filing an appeal.
Sawyer acknowledged in a statement supplied Friday by the office of Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, that the bill sponsors “started our investigation after the Anson High School football team was barred from participating in the state playoffs.”
“This effort has been about the students from the beginning. Throughout the process we’ve gathered input from student-athletes, parents, coaches and school administrators.”
A similar disqualification situation occurred locally in November 2016 involving Southwestern Randolph boys soccer vs. North Forsyth.
During that match, several bench players for Southwestern Randolph ran onto the field after shoving commenced between opposing players near the penalty area.
The NCHSAA disqualified Southwestern Randolph, which had a 14-0-1 record, from the playoffs as a result of the incident.
Financial element
The urging for more transparency and reform by the NCHSAA, whether individually or collectively, was not likely to have resonated with legislators lacking a local/personal stake in the matter, such as McInnis.
Johnson, McInnis and Sawyer appeared to have gained traction with spotlighting their concerns about the NCHSAA having $41.2 million in total assets, including $27.8 million in its endowment.
They decried those amounts, while they say many smaller schools struggle to pay for new uniforms, equipment and other athletics needs.
Sawyer said that "for close to two years, senators have been looking into the NCHSAA, including examining its management structure and financials."
“Two of the things that left myself and other lawmakers gobsmacked was how little the NCHSAA spends on scholarships, compared to its $41 million in assets. It’s imperative that our high school athletic association do all that it can to help our student-athletes and school districts.
"Yet, we’ve seen schools face exorbitant fines they struggle to pay, and instances where schools have to split $5 in profit from a game," Sawyer said.
Those fines, according to NCHSAA by-laws, can range from $100 to $1,000 depending on the infractions and the severity of the incident. The fine and penalty policies have been agreed upon by NCHSAA's board and membership.
McInnis was quoted by HighSchoolOT.com as saying he asked the NCHSAA for the amount of fines collected in the last five years. "It was a little over $416,000. I went ballistic," McInnis said.
In response, McInnis asked the NCHSAA to refund all fines collected over the last 10 years.
Tucker was quoted by HighSchoolOT.com as saying the NCHSAA "uses fines as a deterrent from engaging in unwanted or undesirable behavior or practices."
Tucker said "nearly all, if not all" other state associations in the country use fines to enforce their rules.
Tucker said during the April legislative committee hearing that the NCHSAA has provided $13 million to schools over the last eight years through its endowment, and its board had voted to approve $4 million in endowment funds to support schools during the pandemic.
Sawyer said in her statement that with the NCHSAA being "an organization that administers a state program, the General Assembly has a vested interest on behalf of all North Carolinians to review (its) financials and business structure."
"It shouldn’t be controversial to ask the NCHSAA to be transparent and forthcoming."
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said that "individual legislators’ concerns about schools within their own districts started the ball rolling.
"But, it seems the issue really moved beyond individual gripes when it became clear that the association had stockpiled tens of millions of dollars in reserves.
"That might have made sense to the association leaders who started building the reserves," Kokai said. "But the bottom line today is that key lawmakers question a private group handling that much money and providing unclear benefits to high schools."
Other legislators' views
Sen. Jay Chaudhuri, D-Wake, and a member of the Senate Education committee, asked bill sponsors Tuesday when the revamped HB91 was introduced if it "essentially renders a death penalty" on the NCHSAA.
On Friday, Chaudhuri said that while Democrat and Republican senators recognize the need for some level of reform within the NCHSAA, he doesn't believe the solution for the majority is the dissolution of the NCHSAA.
"There is a perceived need to address the appeals process and whether the fines and penalties need to be restructured," Chaudhuri said. "How to manage the NCHSAA and how to dedicate the endowment funds are certainly subjects ripe for discussion."
Chaudhuri said he sees the parallels between the State Board of Education overseeing the proposed interscholastic athletics commission and the conservative turn of the two UNC boards through Republican leadership's appointees.
"But, I really believe the issues raised in the Education committee aren't at that level yet," Chaudhuri said.
Chaudhuri said he is hopeful the NCHSAA and bill sponsors can find common ground and common-sense solutions on areas that can be improved.
"I believe that our interscholastic governing system, free of political influence, has served the state well and can continue to do so," Chaudhuri said. "Any proposed commission must keep the board members free from political pressures even though they would be political appointees."
Sawyer said she hope "that commissioner Tucker and the NCHSAA board of directors meet with us in the coming days to discuss concerns and come to a compromise for how to best support our student-athletes.”
Both Reps. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said they are not certain what appetite, if any, that the state House has for dissolving the NCHSAA and replacing it with the commission.
"I will say, in general, interjecting politics into high school sports is a terrible idea," Harrison said.
Bigger picture?
In some ways, HB91 may be the culmination of years of efforts to directly and indirectly put political pressure on the NCHSAA in terms of governance, who is and isn't eligible to play, which schools are allowed to be members, and how penalties are administered for violating NCHSAA rules and other standards.
For example, Republican-sponsored House Bill 276 would require the NCHSAA to allow the six public schools in Onslow County to play in the same conference for the current four-year alignment period.
The bill was submitted by Reps. Phil Shepard and George Cleveland, both Republicans from Onslow.
In February, the NCHSAA board of directors placed Jacksonville and Northside-Jacksonville high schools in a 3A/4A split conference, while Dixon, Richlands, Swansboro and White Oak were placed in a separate 3A conference.
Allowing the Onslow schools to remain in the same conference would have a spillover effect with public schools in Carteret, Craven and Pitt counties that could leave their respective conferences without enough members.
The bill cleared the House by a 63-48 vote on May 11. It was placed in the Senate Rules and Operations committee where it has yet to be addressed.
Closer to home
There have been complaints over the years about private schools Bishop McGuinness, Charlotte Catholic and Cardinal Gibbons of Raleigh dominating certain classifications or sports because of the way enrollment is handled by their Catholic dioceses.
Similar complaints have been made about public charter schools, which have proven to be strongholds at the statewide 1A and 2A classification levels in part because of their school attendance policies.
Reviewing just Bishop McGuinness, it has won state 1A championships in at least five sports, most notably the nine consecutive in girls basketball from 2006 through 2014, along with two in boys basketball, two each in boys and two girls tennis dual teams and one in boys soccer.
In May 2012, an effort to remove the three Catholic schools from NCHSAA membership failed to get the required three-fourths support of the then-390 membership.
Still, there were 234 schools to vote in favor of removal, while 51 voted against and 105 abstained.
The NCHSAA said at that time it would study how to handle schools "without boundaries," adding charter and magnet schools to the mix with the three Catholic schools.
Spring forward to 2021, HB91's sponsors appear to be addressing the playoff dominance issues by allowing the proposed commission to prohibit public schools from playing nonpublic schools in the postseason.
The head officials at Bishop, Charlotte Catholic and Christ the King on Wednesday sent a joint letter to parents and supporters making them aware of the potential playoff implications in HB91.
"The proposed commission would not have authority to oversee non-public schools, like ours, which means Catholic schools could no longer compete in playoffs and championships against our public-school counterparts as we’ve done since the 1970s," the officials wrote.
"We oppose this portion of House Bill 91, which would penalize thousands of Catholic school student-athletes by depriving them of the opportunity to participate in and learn from high-level, postseason athletics."
The officials urged parents and supporters to contact their legislative representatives to oppose HB91.
"Our schools should not be excluded simply because our families choose a Catholic education, the officials said.
Kokai said the extent that HB91 leads to partisan divisions "likely has more to do with process than policy."
"Republican senators are driving this effort, and nothing in the public record suggests that they consulted with Democratic colleagues before launching their investigation into high school sports," Kokai said.
Kokai questioned viewing the appointee process for the commission's board as a purely political device.
"That’s only if you buy into the notion that the UNC boards have been made political," Kokai said. "That’s a narrative popular among left-of-center activists who don’t like Republicans holding positions of oversight and authority.
"The NCHSAA’s defenders are assuming that a new high school sports oversight board would become political. That’s possible, but not predestined."
News & Record sportswriter Joe Sierra contributed to this article.
