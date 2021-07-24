Legislative effort to dissolve N.C. High School Athletic Association has been brewing for nearly two years

"We oppose this portion of House Bill 91, which would penalize thousands of Catholic school student-athletes by depriving them of the opportunity to participate in and learn from high-level, postseason athletics."

The officials urged parents and supporters to contact their legislative representatives to oppose HB91.

"Our schools should not be excluded simply because our families choose a Catholic education, the officials said.

Kokai said the extent that HB91 leads to partisan divisions "likely has more to do with process than policy."

"Republican senators are driving this effort, and nothing in the public record suggests that they consulted with Democratic colleagues before launching their investigation into high school sports," Kokai said.

Kokai questioned viewing the appointee process for the commission's board as a purely political device.

"That’s only if you buy into the notion that the UNC boards have been made political," Kokai said. "That’s a narrative popular among left-of-center activists who don’t like Republicans holding positions of oversight and authority.

"The NCHSAA’s defenders are assuming that a new high school sports oversight board would become political. That’s possible, but not predestined."

