Legislators hear who could benefit from Medicaid expansion in NC

"We're going to look at anything that will make improvements," co-chairwoman Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said at the start of the meeting.

Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent, but has supported changing the state's certificate-of-need laws rather than Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded its Medicaid program through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

North Carolina had, at 1.2 million residents, the sixth-highest uninsured rate in the nation in 2019. The number likely has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Demographics

Tuesday's presentation from state Medicaid officials offered some descriptions of which sectors of society could become beneficiaries from expansion.

For example, low-income parents earning between $8,004 and $30,305 annual for a family of three would be eligible, along with some military veterans and their household in the same earnings range.