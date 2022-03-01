Legislators hear who could benefit from Medicaid expansion in NC

A legislative committee exploring whether to expand the state's Medicaid program was given Tuesday a lengthy primer on the potential demographic and financial impacts on about 650,000 North Carolinians.
It was the second in a series of meetings by the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion. The next is set for March 15.
Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which is a 34% increase, or 522,000, since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak surfaced in March 2020.
The biggest increase, at 94% or from 205,000 to 402,000, is the category of parents and older adults.
Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.
Even though Medicaid expansion has been a hot-button political issue since North Carolina became eligible to participate in 2012, committee members were content to be mostly in listening mode during the presentation.
Co-chairman Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has said the goal is coming up with a recommendation by the fall.
"We're going to look at anything that will make improvements," co-chairwoman Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said at the start of the meeting.
Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent, but has supported changing the state's certificate-of-need laws rather than Medicaid expansion.
North Carolina is one of 12 states that has not expanded its Medicaid program through the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
North Carolina had, at 1.2 million residents, the sixth-highest uninsured rate in the nation in 2019. The number likely has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Demographics
Tuesday's presentation from state Medicaid officials offered some descriptions of which sectors of society could become beneficiaries from expansion.
For example, low-income parents earning between $8,004 and $30,305 annual for a family of three would be eligible, along with some military veterans and their household in the same earnings range.
The committee was told that 14,000 N.C. military veterans could benefit from Medicaid expansion. Just 46% of the state's 730,357 veterans receive health care in Veterans Administration facilities, and even those who do may not have health insurance for family members.
Also eligible would be low-income adults without children making less than $17,774 annually. Those would include young adults who age out of current Medicaid coverage and women prior to pregnancy.
North Carolina is ranked 39th in terms of individual access to health care, but fifth out of the 12 non-expansion states. According to America's Health Rankings, 11.5% of adults ages 18 to 64 avoid seeking health care because of out-of-pocket costs.
Of the current Medicaid recipients ages 18 to 64 nationally, 43% are working full time, 20% part time and 12% are family caregivers.
"This shouldn't be a shock to anybody that most of the people in our state who are uninsured are poor," said Dave Richard, head of the state's Medicaid program.
"It doesn't mean that they are not working. It means that they are poor."
Who could benefit
The committee was shown a PowerPoint display listing eight employment categories with significant uninsured rates among workers before the COVID-19 pandemic surfaced in March 2020.
About 28% of hotel and hospitality workers (annual average salary $24,450) and restaurant workers (average annual salary $17,160) in North Carolina were uninsured.
Child-care day workers (annual average salary $22,360) and hair cutters (annual average salary $28,320) were each at 20% uninsured levels. At 19% were grocery workers (annual average salary $21,680) and home-health workers (annual average salary $29,952).
At 14% were clothing-store workers (annual average salary $19,800) and nursing home workers (annual average salary $33,280).
The committee was told that rural residents are 40% more likely to be uninsured.
In recent legislative sessions, there has been a ground-swelling of awareness about opioid and behavioral health challenges facing an increasing number of North Carolinians.
The committee was presented with the summation of 197 Medicaid expansion studies compiled by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The analysis of the studies found that the 38 states that have expanded their Medicaid program had "improvements in self-reported mental health, reductions in opioid overdose deaths, improved access to medications and services for treatment and increased behavioral-health providers enrolling in Medicaid.
A KFF study determined that in 2019, Medicaid was the largest funding source — at 44% — of treatment nationwide for opioid use disorders.
Background
The formation of the committee represents an agreement between Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
That agreement played a role in reaching a compromise on the 2021-22 state budget — the first signed into law by Cooper since the GOP lost its super-majority in January 2019.
Of the 38 expansion states since 2014, none has decided to end the expansion, including red states such as Alaska, Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
The federal government picks up 90% of the additional administrative costs and the state's health care systems would agree in principle to pick up North Carolina's 10% funding requirement through a financial assessment.
The federal share to North Carolina is estimated at $1.7 billion annually.
North Carolina taxpayers already are paying to help subsidize the Medicaid expansion costs in other states.
The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, based in New York, released a study in May that found North Carolina could gain at least 80,000 health-care jobs by expanding Medicaid coverage.
Lambeth has been doing the heavy lifting behind state House attempts to advance a form of Medicaid expansion.
Lambeth’s House Bill 655 required a Medicaid-expansion work-requirement that gained begrudging Democratic support. After clearing the House committee process, HB655 failed to get a floor vote during the 2019 session.
“Our committee will explore and seek solutions to critical health-care issues with the goals of broadening access to quality health care for working people, lowering health insurance premiums for everyone, addressing the cost of uncompensated care especially for rural hospitals, and providing more affordable health-care options to help small businesses retain employees,” Lambeth said in a Jan. 5 statement.
Lambeth added separately that “this is an important topic for N.C. and has been debated for several years.”
