Legislators OK ending jobless benefits, Governor Cooper likely to veto bill

The General Assembly approved Wednesday a Republican-sponsored bill compromise that requires North Carolina to withdraw early from a federal COVID-19 pandemic relief program.
The Senate Bill 116 compromise also makes permanent changes to work-search requirements that significantly stiffen eligibility criteria, such as a claimant must respond within 48 hours of an employer’s interview request.
The state Senate voted 25-22 along party lines on the compromise to Senate Bill 116. The state House voted 65-45 with three Democrats in support.
The federal pandemic unemployment compensation (FPUC) program provides some unemployed and furloughed workers with an extra $300 benefit per week.
The program expires Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the pandemic and economic recovery.
Political analysts said Wednesday it is highly likely Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will veto the bill, and the Republican-controlled legislature will attempt a veto override vote within days of a veto.
At least 72 votes are required to override a veto in the House, while at least 30 votes are required in the Senate.
Claimants currently eligible to draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week, along with the $300 federal benefit. The number of regular state UI benefit weeks drops back to 13 on July 3.
For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.
House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said June 3 that the perceived worker shortage in North Carolina “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”
“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”
Besides ending the program early, the bill compromise removed return-to-work incentives from the Senate version that would have been provided to UI claimants.
The Senate had proposed offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work.
That bonus would have been made available within 30 days of its version becoming law. There’s also would have been a bonus of $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work between 31 days and 60 days of HB128 becoming law.
The elimination of the incentives prompted Rep. Wesley Harris, D-Mecklenburg, to say that the compromise “represents the bad portion” of the House and Senate return-to-work legislation.
Ripple effect
The latest version of SB116 would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments.
The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.
That means North Carolinians currently receiving the federal UI benefit could lose as many as five weekly payments. According to House Democrats, North Carolina could lose up to $1.7 billion in federal UI benefits.
The governor’s office has said there are more than 245,000 North Carolinians listed as unemployed or furloughed.
Republican bill sponsors countered that NCWorks currently lists more than 200,000 job openings.
“With a severe labor shortage, now is no time to pay people extra money not to work,” Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, said in a statement Wednesday.
“The pandemic is largely behind us, and our state shouldn’t be stuck in mid-pandemic policies.”
Sen. Kirk deViere, D-Cumberland, said he viewed the Senate version with the incentive payment as “a carrot approach” to the return-to-work scenario.
He called the compromise “a stick approach ... that penalizes those who shouldn’t be penalized.”
Edwards responded by saying the compromise “does not have the intent to hurt anyone ... but times are different now.”
“The party-line vote suggests that Republicans and Democrats have decided to stake out competing sides on this issue, rather than try to reach a compromise that could win Gov. Roy Cooper’s support or survive his veto,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“There could be a political advantage to be gained in forcing Democrats to go on the record against a popular proposal.”
Wake Forest University political science professor John Dinan said that “rarely, if ever, in the last few years have we seen Democratic legislators reject the governor’s plea of support and join Republicans in voting to override a veto.”
Other details
One key sweetener was retained in the SB116: the transfer of $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act child-care block grant funding to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education “to be used for subsidized child care for eligible children.”
Those funds would become available after Aug. 14 if the federal UI benefits are halted.
Democrats have pointed out that every Republican member of the N.C. congressional delegation voted against the American Rescue Plan Act, and they say state GOP legislators now want to take credit for the child-care money.
However, another potential sweetener was removed. It would have excluded unemployment-compensation payments from state taxable income, similar to how the federal relief act excluded payments as federal taxable income.
Individuals who paid federal taxes on their federal unemployment benefits have or will receive a refund from the IRS.
On May 26, North Carolina’s two GOP senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis — sent a joint statement to Cooper in which they said that “the employment shortage caused by exorbitant federal unemployment benefits is a real and serious threat to North Carolina’s recovery.”
Democratic legislators and liberal advocates say the best potential solution to the perceived worker shortage is to raise the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to a living wage of between $13 and $15 an hour.
“A false narrative is being pushed that North Carolinians are lazy and don’t want to work. That’s simply not true,” Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said June 3.
Work-search requirements
The latest version of SB116 would make permanent changes to state work-search regulations that analysts said could prompt a Cooper veto on their own.
Claimants would be required to contact at least three employers weekly and keep a record of the attempts, including if an employer made a job-interview request.
The latest version removes the option that one of the three weekly contacts could be met by attending an approved re-employment event offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnership agency.
Paying a claimant at least 120% of their regular state benefits would be considered “as suitable work” after 10 benefit weeks have been provided.
Democrats say that with the average $235 weekly state UI payment, claimants could be forced to accept work that pays no more than $282 a week.
Claimants would be required to respond to an interview request within 48 hours and schedule a job interview within seven days.
Claimants also would be required to “attend any reemployment activity” requested by an employer, including drug and skills testing.
Not fulfilling a work-search requirement or failing to show up for an interview could lead to an end of benefits.
Employers would be allowed to report any violations of those work-search requirements to DES.
The division would be required to disqualify claimants from remaining benefits if it “determines that the individual has failed, without good cause, to satisfy any of the requirements ... three or more times during a benefit year.”
