Legislature clears bill that would end N.C.'s participation in pandemic unemployment benefit program

Claimants currently eligible to draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week, along with the $300 federal benefit. The number of regular state UI benefit weeks drops back to 13 on July 3.

For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said June 3 that the perceived worker shortage in North Carolina “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”

“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”

Besides ending the program early, the bill compromise removed return-to-work incentives from the Senate version that would have been provided to UI claimants.

The Senate had proposed offering a $1,500 bonus as an incentive to unemployed claimants going back to work.

That bonus would have been made available within 30 days of its version becoming law. There’s also would have been a bonus of $800 for unemployed claimants returning to work between 31 days and 60 days of HB128 becoming law.