Legislature forms concurrence committee to address bill that would end early federal unemployment benefits payments

A 10-member legislative concurrence committee has been given the task of reaching a compromise on a bill that would allow North Carolina to withdraw from a federal program that gives some unemployed and furloughed workers an extra $300 benefit per week.
The state Senate voted 47-0 on Monday to reject the House's overhaul of Senate Bill 116.
It is not clear what the Senate would want in a compromise on the House version of SB116.
The original version of SB116 was focused on allowing public and nonpublic high schools to expand seating capacity for outdoor sports venues. It passed the Senate by a 34-15 vote on March 1. The House did a "gut-and-replace" maneuver that swapped out the original language and added language on the unemployment benefit.
The benefit program ends Sept. 6 unless extended by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely at this point of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery.
The House and Senate each appointed four Republicans and one Democrat to the concurrence committee, which is co-chaired by Rep. Jason Saine, R-Lincoln, and Sen. Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson. The only Triad or Northwest N.C. legislator on the committee is Rep. Ray Pickett, R-Watauga.
During Monday's Senate floor debate, Edwards acknowledged the timeliness of the UI payment issue in the revamped SB116 as he urged senators to not concur.
All 26 states with Republican governors and legislatures, including Georgia, Montana, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas, have chosen to discontinue participating in the federal PEUC and PUA programs or are considering it.
Those benefits ended June 12 in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri. According to think tank The Century Foundation, those four states have turned down a combined $1.8 billion in remaining federal UI benefits.
“It’s possible that the House and Senate will reach a compromise on this measure, but it’s uncertain how much time they’ll devote to it during the heat of budget negotiations," said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
"With the Senate preparing to unveil its budget next week, and the House eager to share its own budget plans, many other issues will take a back seat.
"The longer lawmakers wait on this federal unemployment bill, the less likely they will bother to reach an agreement," Kokai said.
Saine added language to SB116 on June 2 that would bar the N.C. Division of Employment Security from authorizing or administering the $300 federal UI payments. The legislation would not go into effect until 30 days after it becomes law.
That version of SB116 passed the House by a 71-36 vote on June 3.
Edwards said the House version of the bill appeared to represent “an identity crisis” because he wasn’t sure if it became a return-to-work bill or a budget bill.
Edwards said rejecting the House changes could open dialogue on what the Senate would want in such a bill.
During the June 3 House debate on its changes, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the perceived worker shortage “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”
“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”
Democratic opponents of SB116 said that ending North Carolina’s participation would cost the state about $500 million in federal UI benefits.
People eligible to draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week along with the $300 federal benefit.
For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.
“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals,” Moore said. “We need a more holistic approach.”
Cooper has signaled he has no plans to end participation in the federal program.
The governor’s office has said there are more than 245,000 North Carolinians listed as unemployed or furloughed.
Republican bill sponsors countered that NCWorks currently lists more than 200,000 job openings.
One sweetener to SB116: Moore agreed to transfer $250 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act child-care block grant funding to the N.C. Division of Child Development and Early Education “to be used for subsidized child care for eligible children.”
Another potential sweetener would exclude unemployment-compensation payments from state taxable income, similar to how the federal relief act excluded payments as federal taxable income.
Individuals who paid federal taxes on their federal unemployment benefits have or will receive a refund from the IRS.
