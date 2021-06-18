Legislature forms concurrence committee to address bill that would end early federal unemployment benefits payments

That version of SB116 passed the House by a 71-36 vote on June 3.

Edwards said the House version of the bill appeared to represent “an identity crisis” because he wasn’t sure if it became a return-to-work bill or a budget bill.

Edwards said rejecting the House changes could open dialogue on what the Senate would want in such a bill.

During the June 3 House debate on its changes, House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said the perceived worker shortage “is probably one of the more critical issues that we are now dealing with.”

“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”

Democratic opponents of SB116 said that ending North Carolina’s participation would cost the state about $500 million in federal UI benefits.

People eligible to draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week along with the $300 federal benefit.

For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.