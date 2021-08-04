Legislature gives final approval to so-called Hege bill

The General Assembly cleared Wednesday the so-called Gerald Hege bill after the state House approved a slight Senate change to the legislation.

House Bill 312 would bar felons, including those who have had their records expunged, from running for sheriff.

Hege is the controversial former Davidson County sheriff.

The House voted 71-39 to concur with the Senate change, while the Senate voted 31-10 on July 22.

The bill goes to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to sign it, reject it or let it become law without his signature.

The final House vote, as it was in the Senate, proved somewhat contentious.

The bill does not name Hege, the Republican sheriff of Davidson from 1994 until he resigned in 2004. His name was not mentioned during House or Senate debate about the bill, but Davidson was cited.

Hege is apparently the only sheriff candidate in recent memory whom the bill would affect.

Hege pleaded guilty in 2004 to two felony counts of obstruction of justice after facing 15 felony counts.