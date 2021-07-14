Legislature reaches concurrence step on masks in schools, corporate tax rate cut bills

At least two Senate Democrats are necessary for a successful veto override vote at full attendance of 50 senators.

The latest version contains several tax-related proposals.

The corporate income tax rate would be reduced from 2.5% currently to 0% in 2028. The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.

Senate Republicans have insisted for years that getting rid of the corporate income tax is pivotal to North Carolina’s long-term economic success.

Since 2013, the rate has been cut from 6.9% by the Republican-controlled legislature to the 2.5% that went into effect in 2019.

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334, expressed confidence June 10 that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.

HB334 also would lower the state income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state’s child-tax deduction would increase by $500 to a maximum $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.