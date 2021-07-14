Legislature reaches concurrence step on masks in schools, corporate tax rate cut bills

Republican-sponsored legislative bills focused on masks in K-12 schools and on gradually ending the state's corporate tax rate have reached the concurrence stage in the General Assembly.
The state House and Senate announced their concurrence committee members Tuesday for Senate Bill 173, which is titled "Free the Smiles Act."
The bill addressed whether K-12 students will be required to wear masks indoors for the 2021-22 school year. Republicans Sens. Joyce Krawiec of Forsyth County and Deanna Ballard of Wilkes County are on the eight-member committee.
The House has set its four concurrence members for House Bill 334, titled "Jobs Grants and Tax Relief," which includes Republican Rep. Ray Pickett of Watauga County.
Concurrence committees are designed to reach compromises between two versions of the same legislation, or when one chamber applies the "gut-and-replace" strategy to insert new legislation into a bill already passed in the other chamber.
The latter was the case for HB334 and SB173.
It is worth noting that the Republican compromise reached for return-to-work Senate Bill 116 contained the most restrictive elements of the proposed legislation, which led to a July 2 veto by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Cooper said Tuesday during a media availability that he expects to issue a new recommendation for masks in schools soon. His executive order related to masks in K-12 schools is scheduled to expire July 30.
The CDC issued new masking guidance on Friday, which said that fully vaccinated students, teachers and other educative staff did not have to wear masks indoors.
About 30% of N.C. youths ages 12 to 17 are listed as partially vaccinated, along with 56% of North Carolinians ages 18 and up
Cooper said state Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and other DHHS officials are discussing whether to adopt the latest CDC guidelines, as the Cooper administration has with most CDC COVID-19 updates.
Senate Bill 173
The bill would give public, private and religious K-12 governing boards “the executive authority to determine the use of face coverings and any appropriate exceptions ... during the instructional day on campus.”
The bill would require school boards to define masking policies by an Aug. 1 deadline, although that deadline could be amended to a later date.
If no policy has been adopted by the deadline, students will not be required to mask. If a masking policy has been adopted by that deadline, the policy must be reconsidered for a vote each month.
Krawiec said much of the legislation in the revamped bill was acceptable to the Republican majority. She said the Senate has spent the past two weeks gaining input from parents and other constituents.
There is no state public-health or educational mandate requiring youths to get the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of the school year.
The bill would allow Cooper to issue an executive order requiring face covering for individual schools “to reduce the transmission of an airborne communicable disease during a state of an emergency.”
However, the proposed legislation would not allow “a statewide face covering requirement for public or nonpublic schools.”
Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely Cooper would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.
Rep. Susan Fisher, D-Buncombe, has cited concerns that bill sponsors may be minimizing the current statewide presence of COVID-19, including in school settings.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday 995 new COVID-19 cases — the most since 1,020 was reported May 21.
House Bill 334
The Senate approved HB334 by a 34-13 vote on June 10 with the support of seven Democrats, including Paul Lowe of Forsyth.
At least two Senate Democrats are necessary for a successful veto override vote at full attendance of 50 senators.
The latest version contains several tax-related proposals.
The corporate income tax rate would be reduced from 2.5% currently to 0% in 2028. The 2.5% rate already is the lowest among the 44 states that have a corporate income tax.
Senate Republicans have insisted for years that getting rid of the corporate income tax is pivotal to North Carolina’s long-term economic success.
Since 2013, the rate has been cut from 6.9% by the Republican-controlled legislature to the 2.5% that went into effect in 2019.
Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, and primary GOP sponsor of the revamped HB334, expressed confidence June 10 that North Carolina would experience enough growth in other tax revenue streams to offset the losses permitted in the bill through at least 2028.
HB334 also would lower the state income tax from 5.25% to 4.99%, while the state’s child-tax deduction would increase by $500 to a maximum $3,000 annually for families who claim the federal child tax credit.
The personal income tax deduction would be increased from $21,500 to $25,000 for a married couple, from $16,125 to $19,125 for a head of household, and from $10,750 to $12,750 for single taxpayers. Those changes would take effect Jan. 1.
Senate Democrats warn that ending the corporate income tax would cost North Carolina between $500 million and $600 million in annual tax revenue that could be used for education, infrastructure and public health initiatives.
HB334 also takes $1 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan Act — which no member of the state’s GOP congressional delegation voted for — to provide one-time jobs grants to businesses that could be worth up to $250,000.
Qualifying businesses would have to demonstrate they “suffered substantial economic damage” from the pandemic “for which they were otherwise not fully compensated by providing economic support.”
336-727-7376