Longtime Davidson County GOP stalwart Snyder dies at age 76

Elizabeth Snyder said her father remained a political candidate after losses because “he never lost his drive. He always had a grassroots appeal within the Republican Party, and constantly was being told by people that he was the only Republican that they would vote for.”

“He always knew he had a gift to help people, and he felt he could do that best as an attorney and as a politician.”

Sandra Snyder said her husband “felt (politics) was a calling and that he could make a positive difference for his community and for the state.”

According to a campaign website, Snyder served as student body president at Lexington High School.

He received the John Motley “Morehead” Scholarship and initially attended UNC-Chapel Hill before transferring to Wake Forest. He served as senior class president, as well as class president at the Wake Forest University School of Law.

Snyder, a 6-foot, 6-inch forward, played varsity basketball at Wake Forest University for the 1964-65, 1965-66 and 1966-67 seasons under coach Bones McKinney. He averaged 1.3 points per game for his career. He also played tennis at Wake Forest.

Snyder graduated with a bachelor’s degree in history from Wake Forest in 1967, and earned a law degree there in 1970.