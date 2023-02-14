A bill to expand Medicaid in North Carolina on Tuesday cleared the pivotal Health committee in the N.C. House.

The committee unanimously recommended House Bill 76.

The next step is House Finance committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and HB76's primary sponsor, said his goal is to have HB76 ready for a floor vote by Wednesday.

Legislative analysts consider Medicaid expansion as a potentially session-defining debate.

HB76 is considered a "clean bill," meaning it does not include several healthcare reform items that Senate Republican leaders featured prominently in their expansion bill during the 2022 session.

The Senate has yet to refile its Medicaid expansion bill for the 2023 session.

Multiple independent studies have determined that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage.

North Carolina is one of 12 states, mostly in the Southeast with Republican-controlled legislatures, that have not passed a form of Medicaid expansion.

Lambeth has pursued some form of Medicaid expansion since 2014.

Early Medicaid expansion bills didn’t dare to cite expansion as the end goal because of then-rigid opposition from the majority of top Republican legislators, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham.

However, in 2022, Berger threw his support behind Medicaid expansion that is tied to several healthcare reform elements, foremost certificate-of-need laws that determine how hospital infrastructure and equipment requests are approved and added in the state.

Lambeth told the Health committee that HB76 should gather widespread support even though he understands that for some House Republicans Medicaid expansion "is a hard issue" for them.

"We have taken a lot of criticism, and a lot of hits over the last several years," Lambeth said. "We have made a lot of progress that we should be proud of.

“We have transformed N.C. Medicaid to a risk-based model of care which has saved tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers of our state and have fixed a broken system.

"But, we have not done the most important thing that we can do to make sure that North Carolina citizens who don't have healthcare have a better quality of life."

Lambeth said part of HB76’s appeal is the “focus on preventive and well care, encouraging participants to take care of their selves."

“It will also direct the Department of Commerce to work with other state agencies, such as labor and the community college system, to address some of our state’s workforce deficits.”

Lambeth said he's seen reports that up to 80% of those 450,000 to 650,000 potential Medicaid expansion beneficiaries are working.

"They just can't afford health insurance," Lambeth said. "This is one thing we can do that can truly make a difference."

Bill details

Pivotally, HB76 is tied directly to expected funding appropriations within the 2023-24 state budget.

To the point that if the state budget hasn't become law by Dec. 31, the legislation within HB76 "shall expire" even if the bill had been signed into law.

The bill’s main focus is on the financial aspect of filling the coverage gap that represents “a combination of intergovernmental transfers, hospital assessments, gross premiums tax revenue and federal funds.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

Lambeth said HB76 is “a good option for North Carolina and incorporates several of the best practices we researched and heard about from other states.”

“The expansion benefits many of our citizens, including veterans, farmers and many others who work, but cannot afford private insurance. This is a win-win.”

On Monday, conservative advocacy group Civitas Action issued a strongly worded letter of opposition to HB76 while supporting the Senate's reform focus.

"The proposal for Medicaid expansion in HB76 is made worse by the absence of any supply-side reforms," Civitas said.

"If North Carolina expands Medicaid, the plan must be paired with reforms that will improve our state's supply of healthcare services."