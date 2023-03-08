The fast-tracking of the state’s Medicaid expansion legislation continued Wednesday when it was recommended to the gatekeeper Senate Rules and Operations committee.

The latest version of House Bill 76 was recommended by the Senate Finance committee after less than five minutes of discussion. The bill cleared the Health Care committee Tuesday.

Before Wednesday's meeting, Senate Republican leadership eliminated the Appropriations/Base Budget committee step.

This version contains the certificate-of-need reform legislation grafted into HB76 that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

Top Republican legislative leaders announced March 2 they had reached a compromise on Medicaid expansion legislation, which could set North Carolina on course to be the 40th expansion state and just second in the Southeast.

Funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid June and early July.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the leading Medicaid expansion proponent among Republican legislative leaders.

Background

The 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

During the 2022 session, each chamber passed an expansion bill, but could not negotiate a compromise during the remainder of the session.

Lambeth said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“We do have strong bipartisan support, and I expect a concurrence vote to come within the next few weeks as it is passed back from the Senate.”

However, legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Bill details

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

“I believe this agreement represents the most significant modification of CON law in North Carolina since those requirements” became law, Berger said.

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit.

According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.