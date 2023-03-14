North Carolina is one procedural vote away from a historic Medicaid expansion legislation clearing both chambers.

The N.C. Senate voted 43-2 Tuesday on second reading of the latest version of House Bill 76. It is the first time the Senate has voted on Medicaid expansion legislation.

Because HB76 contains financial considerations, a third vote is required to be held in a subsequent session on Wednesday.

If HB76 is approved by the Senate, it would return to the House for a vote on substantial changes made by the Senate to the House version. Those were primarily the easing or elimination of certificate-of-need restrictions on certain health-care providers.

In this instance, since House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced their support for the changes on March 2, it is likely HB76 could be sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as soon as this week.

That would place North Carolina in position to be the 40th expansion state, and just second in the Southeast.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the leading Medicaid expansion proponent among Republican legislative leaders, said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“We do have strong bipartisan support, and I expect a concurrence vote to come within the next few weeks as it is passed back from the Senate.”

The 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

However, funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid-June and early July.

However, legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Key CON legislation

The latest version of HB76 contains the CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” Lambeth said.

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit. According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.

Next steps

Because HB76 is tied to funding within the 2023-24 state budget bill, the waiting on expansion language is expected to continue for at least three to four more months even if Cooper signs HB76 into law.

The $29.7 billion state budget bill is projected by GOP legislative leaders to be passed in by early July.

The N.C. Justice Center said that “over half a million North Carolinians need to access lifesaving health care now, and we urge the General Assembly to make Medicaid expansion effective immediately upon passage of House Bill 76.”

Potential insertions to the bill could include such hot-button topics as tightening abortion restrictions; loosening gun regulations; further cutting tax rates for corporations or the wealthy; adding “Don’t say gay” into education curriculum; or gerrymandering legislative and congressional redistricting maps.

The prevailing theory is that GOP legislative leaders will expect Cooper to determine that the good (Medicaid expansion) outweighs vetoing the budget bill over legislation that he likely would veto in a standalone bill.

Or it could produce another test of wills between Cooper, House Democrats and Republican leadership that could extend well into the second half of 2023, if not into 2024.

HB76 lists that if the state budget is not signed into law by June 30, 2024, the funding mechanisms for the bill expire at that time.

The June 30, 2024, expiration date represents a shift from the original Dec. 31 deadline when HB76 cleared the House by a 96-23 vote on Feb. 15.

Lambeth, a lead House Republican budget writer, said it is “likely that the budget will include some provisions just as it has included in past years that cause some concern.”

“Those type provisions have been a part of budget negotiations for years.

“However, I believe that the benefits of expansion outweigh those risks, and if the budget is vetoed we would cross that bridge at that point,” Lambeth said. “Budgets are always about negotiations and compromise, and this one is no different.