Medicaid expansion bill gets OK in N.C. Senate.

Expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is now in the hands of the N.C. House after the N.C. Senate gave final approval Thursday to a bipartisan, multilayered healthcare reform bill.

House Bill 149 was approved by a 44-1 vote on third reading, despite objections from the the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The bill would change how the state handles requests for new medical services and equipment.

Not-for-profit hospital worry that change would allow large for-profit groups to offer only more lucrative services, leaving not-for-profits systems to treat the sickest patients, likely without health insurance, who come into emergency departments.

The bill is also expected to get a lukewarm reception in the N.C. House.

Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has signaled there is little expectation the chamber will take up the bill before the projected end of the 2022 session in early July.

That's even though HB149 contains a controversial work requirement pushed by House GOP leadership in 2020-21.

HB149 also has several years-long GOP healthcare priorities, such as loosening certificate-of-need medical laws to make North Carolina more attractive to for-profit groups.

The quid-pro-quo nature of HB149 reflects the reality that few, if any, of the healthcare reform elements could advance to a Senate vote in a standalone bill.

CON laws

A key element of HB149 is changes to the state's certificate-of-need (CON) laws.

Those certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Sens. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, have favored for years non-Medicaid expansion solutions for healthcare reform.

Krawiec and Hise have said that easing CON laws to allow competition from for-profit groups for ambulatory surgical centers and equipment could serve to lower the cost to patients of many elective and outpatient procedures, such as knee replacement and colonoscopy.

“This comprehensive strategy will reduce the cost and increase the availability of care across the state while offering a lifeline for our rural hospitals,” Hise said.

Krawiec and Hise have cited Republican talking points that Medicaid expansion, as proposed in HB149, is preferable to having the federal government force the 12 non-expansion states into cooperating.

There is no public evidence the Biden administration is considering compelling expansion to those states.

However, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Biden administration has denied Medicaid expansion waivers from several states, such as Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and Texas, that would have required new enrollee to pay a monthly premium and/or meet a work requirement.

The N.C. Healthcare Association responded to HB149 clearing the Senate by applauding the Medicaid expansion language and the potential of an additional $1.5 billion in federal funding to the state.

But, the association also warned about a potential consumer impact of the CON section of the bill.

The NCHA said HB149 "contains troubling language that will erode hospitals’ ability to care for their community and negatively impact the relationship between patients and their providers."

The NCHA has warned in that scenario, healthcare costs would go up for most patients since there would be a greater likelihood of hospitals absorbing more bad debt — patients choosing not to make payments who can afford them — and increased demand for charitable care write-offs.

All of which has the NCHA still proposing that legislators "decouple those (Medicaid expansion) provisions from the remaining harmful provisions" even though legislative analysts say it would derail HB149 from reaching Gov. Roy Cooper.

The NCHA defends current CON laws by saying "hospitals do not operate in a traditional free-market environment" that CON opponents want to establish in North Carolina.

"Hospitals have a moral and legal obligation to care for all regardless of the patient’s ability to pay," the NCHA said. "When hospitals provide care without adequate reimbursement, costs rise for everyone, including for those with insurance.

"Modifying the current CON law would hurt the stability of rural hospitals by carving out elective and outpatient procedures, which are the lifeblood of community hospitals, while allowing niche medical organizations without such federal regulation to cater to commercially insured patients."

The NCHA said the latest version of HB149 would make telehealth services — which have surged in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic — subject to more insurance sector bureaucracy "to make it harder for providers to care for patients through modern technology."

Next steps

HB149 cleared the House by a 113-1 vote on May 6, 2021, when it was solely about requiring health benefit plan coverage for the delivery of healthcare services through telehealth.

Senate bill sponsors of HB149 added the Medicaid expansion language, as well as other healthcare elements, to HB149 on May 26, 2022.

Because the Senate amended HB149, the House could accept and approve the changes, which sends the bill to Cooper.

More likely, House Republican leadership will express concerns about, if not reject, some of the added Senate legislation.

In that event, a concurrence committee could be formed by the two chambers to address their differences, which could take days, weeks or months to resolve, if at all.

Legislature analysts question whether House Republican leadership believes there is enough time over the next four weeks to pursue the concurrence committee effort.

Rep. Donny Lambeth of Forsyth, the lead Republican proponent of Medicaid expansion in the House, said Thursday that "I do not anticipate that the House will take up the Senate bill."

"The short session is dedicated to updating the (state) budget, and lots of work is going on related to the budget."

Some House Republican leaders, including Lambeth, have said they prefer that a joint oversight legislative committee complete its work this fall and make recommendations before voting on HB149.

The committee held several meetings before the start of the 2022 session as part of a 2021 state budget compromise reached between Cooper and Republican legislative leaders.

"The Access committee did great work, but that committee did not finish its work or make a recommendation to the General Assembly. That committee needs to finish its work," Lambeth said.

Berger said Wednesday that for HB149 to become law, "there are 120 (House legislators) on the other side of this building that we’ve got to start work on.

“I’m going to do my part of that, and I ask that all of you do it as well.”

Background

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611 people since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

Perhaps the most controversial element in HB149 is a Republican-backed work requirement, which could disqualify the state from receiving federal COVID-19 relief money.

The proposed work requirement for new Medicaid recipients has received grudging support from some Democratic legislators.

The federal relief law would provide North Carolina $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff told legislators last week they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money if HB149 contains the work requirement provision.

Berger said May 25 the plan is to pass the bill with the work requirement included, “and then we’ll deal with whether or not we can convince the Biden administration or the courts that this is the right thing to do.”

Berger said that, while the work requirement is being litigated, unemployed enrollees would remain eligible and not be denied.

An approved amendment submitted by Hise would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to submit to the CDC within 30 days of the bill becoming law any waiver necessary to implement the work requirements intended to be a contingency for participation in NC Health Works.

If CDC denies the NC Health Works waiver request, the department is required to “resubmit the waiver if there are new developments” from the CDC.

Lambeth cited Thursday the work requirement language "does need some work before the House would take it up."

"The work requirement is not likely to be approved by CMS. That is what they have signaled to us.

"So, we should shift to an optional jobs-training program, which many states are now using in lieu of a work requirement."

