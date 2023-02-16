The N.C. House voted 96-23 Wednesday in favor of a bill to expand Medicaid in the state after an amendment was added that means some beneficiaries could face a controversial work requirement to be eligible.

Because House Bill 76 contains financial considerations, it must go through a third and final approval. It is on the House floor agenda for Thursday’s session, which is tentatively set for 10 a.m.

The North Carolina version of a potential work requirement has not been clearly defined by Republican legislators who support the language. It could include a job-training or community service component as well.

All 49 House Democrats voted for HB76, while House Republicans were in favor by a 47-23 margin.

The vote split the Forsyth County Republican representatives: primary bill sponsor Rep. Donny Lambeth and Kyle Hall voted in favor; Rep. Jeff Zenger opposed.

Meanwhile, Guilford County GOP representatives John Faircloth and Jon Hardister voted in favor, while Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, voted against it.

HB76 is tied directly to the 2023-24 state budget. If the state budget is not signed into law by Dec. 31, the legislation in HB76 would expire at that time.

“This is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session,” said Lambeth, a former N.C. Baptist Hospital president who has been the primary House proponent for Medicaid expansion bills for several years.

“We’re going to have a lot of important legislation to debate in this session, but this is a one-time opportunity to take advantage of an economic windfall for North Carolina.”

The “clean” version of HB76 was fast-tracked through three House committees on Tuesday and Wednesday, as Lambeth projected Monday.

Clean, in this instance, signifies it did not include several healthcare reform items that Senate Republican leaders featured prominently in their expansion bill during the 2022 session.

What’s at stake

North Carolina is one of 11 states, mostly in the Southeast with Republican-controlled legislatures, that have not passed a form of Medicaid expansion.

Multiple independent studies have determined that between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians could qualify for expanded Medicaid coverage.

Those who might be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Lambeth said without passage of HB76, up to 300,000 current Medicaid beneficiaries could lose COVID-19 pandemic-related coverage as soon as July 1.

Those North Carolinians qualified for temporary Medicaid coverage as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that Congress passed in response to the start of the pandemic in mid-March 2020.

The bill’s main focus is on the financial aspect of filling the coverage gap that represents “a combination of intergovernmental transfers, hospital assessments, gross premiums tax revenue and federal funds.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

A pivotal turning point in Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, and House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, agreeing to consider Medicaid expansion was the potential for the federal pandemic relief law to provide North Carolina with $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients.

“This bill is well crafted to take advantage of federal funds that our citizens are already sending to Washington,’ Lambeth said.

Work requirement

Previous House Medicaid expansion legislation filed by Lambeth contained a work requirement for some potential beneficiaries.

That element was considered at the time as a must to gain the support of a majority of House Republicans.

However, the work requirement language was removed from N.C. Medicaid expansion legislation after laws passed by the Arkansas and New Hampshire legislatures were struck down by federal judges in 2020. The Arkansas law placed a work, education and/or public service requirement.

In March 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not hear additional arguments on the appeals made by the two states.

The amendment submitted Wednesday by Rep. Keith Kidwell, R-Beaufort, works as a contingency for if the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were to receive approval to allow for a work requirement.

In that event, the state Department of Health and Human Services would be required to “enter into negotiations with CMS to develop a plan for those work requirements and to obtain approval of that plan.”

“Within 30 days of approval by CMS of a plan for work requirements as a condition of participation in the Medicaid program, (DHHS) shall submit a report to a joint legislative healthcare committee containing the full details of the approved work requirements, including the approved date of implementation of the requirements.”

Lambeth supported the amendment.

However, he cautioned that about 70% of potential beneficiaries already are working. Some of those work for employers who either don’t or can’t afford to offer employer-based health insurance benefits.

Lambeth expressed confidence that Medicaid expansion would play a role in employers being able to fill job vacancy once the eligibility gap was narrowed.

Potential disqualification

The proposed work requirement is controversial in part because it could disqualify the state from receiving certain federal COVID-19 relief funding.

The federal relief law could provide North Carolina with the $1.5 billion to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff told legislators they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money if HB149 contains the work requirement provision.

“In order to qualify ... you can’t exclude anybody who would be part of the expansion population,” legislative research analysis staff member Mark Collins told legislators in 2022.

“With work requirements, there’s of course the possibility that somebody could be excluded.”

Berger has said the Senate plan is to pass the bill with the work requirement included, “and then we’ll deal with whether or not we can convince the Biden administration or the courts that this is the right thing to do.”

Berger said that, while the work requirement is being litigated, unemployed enrollees would remain eligible and not be denied.

“We have transformed N.C. Medicaid to a risk-based model of care which has saved tens of millions of dollars for taxpayers of our state and have fixed a broken system,” Lambeth said.

“But, we have not done the most important thing that we can do to make sure that North Carolina citizens who don’t have healthcare have a better quality of life.”