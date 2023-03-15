Expanding the state Medicaid program to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is now one vote away from potentially being signed into law.

The N.C. Senate voted Wednesday 44-2 on third reading to approve the latest version of House Bill 76.

It is the first time the Senate has voted on Medicaid expansion legislation.

With HB76 approved by the Senate, it returns to the House for a vote on substantial changes made by the Senate to the House version. Those were primarily the easing or elimination of certificate-of-need restrictions on certain health-care providers.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and the primary sponsor of HB76, said it's possible the House could vote on whether to accept the Senate changes as early as Thursday's floor session.

Lambeth said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“We do have strong bipartisan support, and I expect a concurrence vote to come within the next few weeks as it is passed back from the Senate.”

Since House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced their support for the changes on March 2, it is likely HB76 could be sent to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper as soon as this week.

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

That would place North Carolina in position to be the 40th expansion state, and just second in the Southeast.

"There does seem to be general agreement around Medicaid expansion," said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

"It’s my hope that the most contentious issues such as guns, women’s reproductive rights, elections, critical race theory and others, will stay out of the budget.

"The House tends to avoid putting divisive policy items in the budget."

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she is "confident that we will reach agreement on Medicaid expansion and on a budget."

"I'm sure there will be lots of adjustments and debates regarding budget priorities. I do believe that we will reach agreement in the end."

Next steps

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Upon Cooper signing HB76 into law, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock," DHHS said.

"When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts."

Funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid-June and early July.

However, legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

The N.C. Justice Center said that “over half a million North Carolinians need to access lifesaving health care now, and we urge the General Assembly to make Medicaid expansion effective immediately upon passage of House Bill 76.”

Key CON legislation

The latest version of HB76 contains the CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” Lambeth said.

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit. According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.