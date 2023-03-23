Between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians have been moved a historic step closer to predictable and potentially life-changing health-care coverage.

Three-thousand, three-hundred and sixty-nine days after Medicaid expansion went into effect for states on Jan. 1, 2014, the Republican-controlled N.C. General Assembly officially joined in Thursday.

The passage of House Bill 76, titled “Access to health care,” on its final House procedural vote occurred on the 13th anniversary of the federal Affordable Care Act — the impetus for state Medicaid expansion — being signed into law by President Barack Obama.

North Carolina would become the 40th expansion state — and still just the second in the Southeast — upon the 2023-24 state budget becoming law.

HB76 passed the pivotal concurrence vote by a 95-22 margin. After the procedural vote approval, bill supporters broke chamber decorum with a standing applause.

Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, has been the driving force for Medicaid expansion, urging support from Republican legislative leaders and colleagues that often fell on deaf ears until late in the 2022 regular session.

Lambeth said during the brief floor debate on the concurrence vote that he thought about giving a year-by-year recount of the expansion legislative journey, but "then I decided I might get run out of town."

Instead, he simply said "thank you, thank you, thank you."

All opposing votes came from Republicans, including Brian Biggs of Randolph County, Jeffrey Elmore of Wilkes County, Julia Howard of Davie County, Neal Jackson of Randolph County and Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County.

On to governor

The bill is headed for an expected signature from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper said in a statement Thursday that "Medicaid expansion is a once-in-a-generation investment that will make all North Carolina families healthier while strengthening our economy, and I look forward to signing this legislation soon."

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health."

Pivotally, state funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid-June and early July. Without a state budget bill, HB76 would expire on July 1, 2024.

Legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Moore said in a statement Thursday that "this is an historic step forward to increase access to healthcare for our rural communities."

"I look forward to a passing a strong conservative budget for North Carolina so that expansion can take affect."

How we got here

The House chose to agree with the prominent Senate changes to HB76 that foremost addressed easing or eliminating several certificate-of-need provider restrictions.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced their support for the CON changes on March 2. Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

“Today marks an important day for so many North Carolina citizens,” Lambeth said.

“It has been a long, bumpy journey, but we’re here to make history, to move North Carolina forward,” Lambeth said.

Lambeth focused on the economic impact of expansion, particularly the additional $1.7 billion in federal incentive funding coming to the state.

“These funds can be used for much-needed reform of our mental-health system, improving access to care sites across the state that provides care to our citizens when needed rather than being in one of our emergency rooms awaiting care,” Lambeth said.

“The impact of federal funds to North Carolina’s economy is $6 billion per year.”

“There does seem to be general agreement around Medicaid expansion,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

“It’s my hope that the most contentious issues such as guns, women’s reproductive rights, elections, critical race theory and others, will stay out of the budget. The House tends to avoid putting divisive policy items in the budget.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she is “confident that we will reach agreement on Medicaid expansion and on a budget.”

“I’m sure there will be lots of adjustments and debates regarding budget priorities. I do believe that we will reach agreement in the end.”

Next steps

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Upon Cooper signing HB76 into law, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock,” DHHS said.

“When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts.”

The N.C. Justice Center said that “over half a million North Carolinians need to access lifesaving health care now, and we urge the General Assembly to make Medicaid expansion effective immediately upon passage of House Bill 76.”

Dr. Karen Knudsen, chief executive of the American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, called HB76's passage a "historic day in the fight against cancer."

“The stories of North Carolinians touched by cancer and struggles of those who fall into the coverage gap were heard by state legislators who responded by taking lifesaving action to make health coverage more accessible and affordable now — and for generations to come.”

Steve Lawler, president and chief executive of N.C. Healthcare Association, has been among the most vocal challengers of Berger, Cooper and Moore to reach an expansion compromise.

“This landmark legislation will have lasting benefits for our state by helping hardworking North Carolina families, stabilizing rural health providers, and improving the overall health of our communities,” Lawler said.

"Medicaid coverage will allow the 600,000 working North Carolinians, including veterans, access to regular, preventive care, reducing emergency department visits, and providing much needed help for those who struggle with addiction and behavioral health issues."

Key CON legislation

The latest version of HB76 contains the CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” Lambeth said.

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit. According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.

"Considering the HASP funds and the work provisions put in place in this bill along with other safeguards, our workforce will remain strong as we expand access to healthcare for those who need it in the most conservative and fiscally responsible way possible," Moore said.

Lawler said HASP "allows hospitals to help fund expansion and improve the health of our most vulnerable North Carolinians."