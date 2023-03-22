Medicaid expansion legislation gained Wednesday its final pivotal consequential approval with the state House voting to accept major health-care reform changes made by the Senate.

The House voted 94-22 to concur with the changes to House Bill 76, titled "Access to health care," that foremost addressed easing or eliminating several certificate-of-need provider restrictions.

Because HB76 contains financial considerations, a third procedural vote is required to be held in a subsequent session, likely to be Thursday.

Pivotally, state funding for HB76 is linked to passage of the state 2023-24 budget, which is projected to clear the legislature between mid-June and early July. Without a state budget bill, HB76 would expire on July 1, 2024.

Legislative analysts have expressed skepticism that Republican General Assembly leaders may insert controversial non-financial legislation into the state budget to potentially force Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper into a quid pro quo to get the final sign-off on expansion.

Nevertheless, a 10-year pursuit to expand the state Medicaid program to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is about to clear the Republican-controlled General Assembly and go to Cooper for his signature.

That would place North Carolina in position to be the 40th expansion state, and just second in the Southeast.

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, announced their support for the CON changes on March 2. Both Berger and Moore expressed confidence that Cooper would approve of the compromise and sign the bill.

Cooper said in a March 2 statement that the agreement “is a monumental step that will save lives and I commend the hard work that got us here.”

“Since we all agree this is the right thing to do, we should make it effective now to make sure we leverage the money that will save our rural hospitals and invest in mental health. I look forward to reviewing the details of the bill.”

Lambeth comments

"Today marks an important day for so many North Carolina citizens," Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, said during the brief floor debate on the concurrence vote.

Lambeth has been the driving force for Medicaid expansion, urging support from Republican legislative leaders and colleagues that often fell on deaf ears until late in the 2022 regular session.

"It has been a long, bumpy journey, but we're here to make history, to move North Carolina forward," Lambeth said.

Lambeth focused on the economic impact of expansion, particularly the additional $1.7 billion in federal incentive funding coming to the state.

"These funds can be used for much-needed reform of our mental-health system, improving access to care sites across the state that provides care to our citizens when needed rather than being in one of our emergency rooms awaiting care," Lambeth said.

"The impact of federal funds to North Carolina's economy is $6 billion per year."

Lambeth said during the Feb. 15 House floor debate that Medicaid expansion “is probably the most important legislation that this General Assembly can take up in this session.”

“There does seem to be general agreement around Medicaid expansion,” said Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford.

“It’s my hope that the most contentious issues such as guns, women’s reproductive rights, elections, critical race theory and others, will stay out of the budget. The House tends to avoid putting divisive policy items in the budget.”

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, said she is “confident that we will reach agreement on Medicaid expansion and on a budget.”

“I’m sure there will be lots of adjustments and debates regarding budget priorities. I do believe that we will reach agreement in the end.”

Next steps

North Carolinians who would likely be eligible under an expanded program are those between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

Upon Cooper signing HB76 into law, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services would submit a State Plan amendment to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“CMS has up to 90 days to review and approve the State Plan Amendment, or issue a Request for Additional Information that stops the 90-day clock,” DHHS said.

“When N.C. Medicaid submits a response to the Request for Additional Information, the 90-day clock for review and approval restarts.”

The N.C. Justice Center said that “over half a million North Carolinians need to access lifesaving health care now, and we urge the General Assembly to make Medicaid expansion effective immediately upon passage of House Bill 76.”

Abby Emanuelson, executive director of 175-member Care4Carolina coalition, said HB76 will "expand lifesaving Medicaid coverage for 600,000 North Carolinians caught in the coverage gap."

"Our work will not be complete until North Carolina's Medicaid Expansion program is approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and then implementation and enrollment are in full swing.

"Care4Carolina will continue to work to ensure expansion will happen as soon as possible — people's lives continue to be at stake.”

Key CON legislation

The latest version of HB76 contains the CON reform legislation grafted into the bill that was crucial to gaining Senate Republican leadership support for Medicaid expansion. Those include:

Removing CON requirements for behavioral health beds, substance-abuse/chemical dependency beds;

Increasing the replacement equipment threshold to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Raising the threshold for diagnostics centers also to $3 million and index that total to inflation;

Eliminating CON requirements for MRI equipment and services for the 23 counties with a population of more than 125,000 — which would affect Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, Davidson and Randolph counties in the Triad.

Ending CON requirements for single-specialty and multispecialty ambulatory surgical centers in those same 125,000-population counties. They would have a 4% charity care requirement.

HB76, considered a “clean” bill because it contained only Medicaid expansion, was approved by a 92-22 vote in the House on Feb. 16.

“In combination, these amendments did help us gain more support,” Lambeth said.

Previous attempts to change CON laws have drawn objections from the state’s not-for-profit health-care systems.

The certificates are required from state health regulators before providers can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal of the CON process is limiting unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Although Berger became in 2022 an expansion advocate after years of stiff opposition, he said the CON reforms are necessary to gain his support and enough Republican senators to pass any expansion legislation.

HASP role

Moore has cited the availability in 2022 of the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program (HASP) as a key element in the expansion pursuit. According to the N.C. Healthcare Association, HASP would allow “North Carolina hospitals and health systems the opportunity to receive up to $1.8 billion in federal dollars to improve access to care for Medicaid patients.”

Hospital assessments have been a negotiating sticking point over the past nine years, even though the state’s major health-care systems have agreed to the assessments with the expectation that the additional federal Medicaid administrative funding will more than offset the annual expense.

“The Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program will cost nothing to the state, and provide the N.C. General Fund up to $60 million as long as the program is approved by CMS,” state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley told Berger, Cooper and Moore in September.

The HASP component would be effective upon the bill becoming law.