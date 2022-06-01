Medicaid expansion passes key vote

Medicaid expansion in North Carolina — considered a pipe dream for 10 years — took a pivotal step forward Wednesday.

The state Senate approved House Bill 149 by a 44-2 vote on second reading that would allow North Carolina to become the 39th expansion state. A third reading, typically a formality, is set for Thursday.

The nearly unanimous vote represents a once-unfathomable outcome given the persistent opposition from Republican leadership, foremost Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, to Medicaid expansion offered within the federal Affordable Care Act.

Senate passage of HB149 puts an immediate spotlight on House Republican leadership to address the bipartisan, multilayered healthcare reform bill during the current session and potentially vote. The House passed HB149 last year, but the Senate later stripped the original language and inserted the healthcare reform provisions instead.

House GOP leaders have been lukewarm about Medicaid expansion, so much so that speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, has indicated there is little expectation the chamber will take up HB149 in the next four to five weeks.

“This might be a bargaining chip for negotiations with the Senate on other big issues, or the House might really not have an interest in addressing the issue now,” said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s office has said the progress on Medicaid expansion is encouraging and that the governor “will carefully review this legislation.”

Cooper has been among the most vocal proponents of Medicaid expansion since taking office in 2017. He vetoed the state budget bill covering the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years because Republicans refused to insert any form of Medicaid expansion.

Berger ended Wednesday’s floor debate by calling HB149 “a slam dunk” — a sentiment also expressed by Sen. Mike Woodard, D-Durham.

Berger reiterated his belief that the current form of the bill “has the right kind of balance” between expanding Medicaid to potentially 450,000 to 650,000 North Carolinians and easing restrictions on service providers to add capacity to care for the additional enrollees.

“It’s the right thing to do ... but frankly our work has just begun,” Berger said.

“For this to become law, there are 120 (House legislators) on the other side of this building that we’ve got to start work on.

“I’m going to do my part of that, and I ask that all of you do it as well.”

180-degree turnaround

Berger reiterated his 180-degree turnaround on Medicaid expansion by saying that previous Republican-sponsored Medicaid reforms, in particular the Medicaid transformation initiative that debuted July 1, have made expansion “good fiscal policy and a non-existent risk to the state budget.”

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has favored non-Medicaid expansion solutions for healthcare reform.

Hise has been most vocal about loosening the state’s certificate-of-need healthcare laws to attract for-profit healthcare groups — which has drawn strong opposition from the N.C. Healthcare Association and most of the state’s healthcare systems and hospitals.

Borrowing from Berger’s ‘why now? why this?” introduction of HB149 last week, Hise referred to HB149’s ability to lower healthcare costs for North Carolinians, particularly since “inflation has been a gut-punch this year.”

Hise cited Berger in acknowledging that Congress is not likely to repeal the ACA, every viable legal challenge has been exhausted, and the federal government is unlikely to reduce its 90% share of the expansion administrative costs. HB149 contains language that allows the legislature to end expansion if that were to happen.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Hise have said that Medicaid expansion, as proposed in HB149, is preferable to a feared scenario in which the Biden administration, or future administrations, would force expansion onto states that haven’t already offered Medicaid to more residents.

Hise advocated for HB149 since it contains several Republican healthcare reform priorities that Senate Democrats have agreed to accept in a quid-pro-quo for Medicaid expansion.

Those priorities, Hise said, expand North Carolinians’ access to health insurance coverage and to additional providers and services for care, particularly beyond what current certificate-of-need health laws limit.

“This comprehensive strategy will reduce the cost and increase the availability of care across the state while offering a lifeline for our rural hospitals,” Hise said.

“This is the right time and the right approach to reform healthcare in North Carolina.”

Background

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611 people since the pandemic surfaced, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

Certificates of need are required of health care providers before they can build new health care centers or add certain equipment. The goal has been limiting or preventing unnecessary duplication of services in a community.

Easing CON restrictions could allow for more competition, including from for-profit groups, for medical procedures.

The state’s not-for-profit health care systems have opposed weakening certificate-of-need laws out of concern that large for-profit groups would enter North Carolina and cherry-pick the more lucrative services, leaving the not-for-profits treating the sickest patients, likely without health insurance, who come into emergency departments.

An amendment to the bill, submitted to Hise, expanded the number of healthcare projects subject to consideration to feature “air ambulances, emergency rooms, adult care homes, nursing home facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities, linear accelerators, gamma knives, positron emission tomography scanners, or any combination of these shall be consistent with applicable policies and need determinations in the State Medical Facilities Plan.”

Other key elements of HB149: permitting nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives and nurses with other advanced specialties to practice without a physician’s formal supervision; requiring health insurers in the state to cover telehealth services; and requiring in-network health facilities to alert consumers when out-of-network providers are scheduled to provide care.

Work requirement provision

Perhaps the most controversial element in HB149 is a Republican-backed work requirement that could disqualify the state from receiving federal COVID-19 relief money.

The proposed work requirement for new Medicaid recipients has received grudging support from some Democratic legislators.

The federal relief law would provide North Carolina $1.5 billion over two years to treat traditional Medicaid patients if it accepts expansion and, most important, agrees to not put stipulations on enrollees.

Legislative fiscal research analysis staff told legislators last week they did not believe North Carolina would be eligible for the relief money if HB149 contains the work requirement provision.

“In order to qualify ... you can’t exclude anybody who would be part of the expansion population,” legislative research analysis staff member Mark Collins told legislators.

“With work requirements, there’s of course the possibility that somebody could be excluded.”

Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, said “there’s gray area there as to whether we would be eligible or not. It’s TBD (to be determined), but it’s a fair current reading of the (federal relief act).”

A Medicaid work requirement passed by the Arkansas and New Hampshire legislatures has been struck down by federal courts. In March 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court said it would not hear additional arguments on the appeals made by the two states.

Berger said May 25 the plan is to pass the bill with the work requirement included, “and then we’ll deal with whether or not we can convince the Biden administration or the courts that this is the right thing to do.”

Berger said that, while the work requirement is being litigated, unemployed enrollees would remain eligible and not be denied.

An amendment submitted by Hise would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to submit to the CDC within 30 days of the bill becoming law any waiver necessary to implement the work requirements intended to be a contingency for participation in NC Health Works.

If CDC denies the NC Health Works waiver request, the department is required to “resubmit the waiver if there are new developments” from the CDC.

New reality

Berger and Krawiec said May 25 that most GOP Senate leaders have embraced “a new reality” about Medicaid expansion.

“Medicaid expansion has now evolved to the point that it is good state fiscal policy and helps us address the mental health crisis we’re facing,” Berger said.

Senate Democrats and Republicans took turns Wednesday praising the cooperation that it took to get HB149 to a Senate vote.

Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford, said “it does my heart good that even though it took 10 years (for Republicans to support Medicaid expansion) that y’all are there. Praise the Lord.”

Woodard said he views HB149 as a starting point toward fuller healthcare reform in North Carolina, “and not a panacea.”

“We may have disagreements about some of the sections. I am troubled by some parts,” Woodard said.

“But, I don’t want us to lose sight of ... that we are doing something monumental and critical for the people of North Carolina. It means we’re going to have healthy people, healthy children, healthy mothers, healthy seniors, healthy workforce.

“Maybe we’ll want to take a victory lap when it’s signed, but we’ve got to get right off that lap and get back into the next race” related to the socioeconomic aspects of healthcare in the state.

