Medicaid expansion to be discussed by North Carolina lawmakers on Friday. It's the first of series of meetings.

A key committee is scheduled to begin discussing expanding the state's Medicaid program on Friday.

The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday.

However, there is a possibility the meeting could be postponed to allow legislators to focus on the next attempt at redistricting maps.

According to a preliminary agenda, four main topics will be addressed: the state of N.C. healthcare: how the state compares to the rest of the country; rural hospital closures and an overview of the rural emergency hospital; a review of NC Nursecast: a data visualization tool examining the state's nursing shortage; and impact of federal "surprise billing" law on states.

Medicaid currently covers 2.3 million North Carolinians. Another 450,000 to 650,000 low-to moderate-income North Carolinians could become eligible if the state opts to expand the program.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.