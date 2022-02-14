Medicaid expansion to be discussed by North Carolina lawmakers on Friday. It's the first of series of meetings.

A key committee is scheduled to begin discussing expanding the state's Medicaid program on Friday.
The Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. Friday.
However, there is a possibility the meeting could be postponed to allow legislators to focus on the next attempt at redistricting maps.
According to a preliminary agenda, four main topics will be addressed: the state of N.C. healthcare: how the state compares to the rest of the country; rural hospital closures and an overview of the rural emergency hospital; a review of NC Nursecast: a data visualization tool examining the state's nursing shortage; and impact of federal "surprise billing" law on states.
Medicaid currently covers 2.3 million North Carolinians. Another 450,000 to 650,000 low-to moderate-income North Carolinians could become eligible if the state opts to expand the program.
Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are those who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to get help in the private insurance marketplace.
Forsyth County legislators Sen. Joyce Krawiec and Rep. Donny Lambeth were named Jan. 5 as co-chairs of the committee formed to study whether and how North Carolina could expand its Medicaid program.
It is the first of at least three committee meetings set through March 15.
The formation of the committee represents an agreement between Republican legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
That agreement played a role in reaching a compromise on the 2021-22 state budget — the first signed into law by Cooper since the GOP lost its super-majority in January 2019.
“The purpose of the committee, as identified in the 2021-22 state budget, is to consider various ways in which access to health care and health insurance can be improved for North Carolinians,” according to a statement from House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland.
North Carolina is one of just 12 states that have not expanded its Medicaid program using funding available from the federal Affordable Care Act.
Many states with Republican leadership have accepted Medicaid expansion, including Indiana when former vice president Mike Pence was governor.
The nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund, based in New York, released a study in May that found North Carolina could gain at least 80,000 health-care jobs by expanding Medicaid coverage.
Lambeth has been doing the heavy lifting behind state House attempts to advance a form of Medicaid expansion.
Lambeth’s House Bill 655 required a Medicaid-expansion work-requirement that gained begrudging Democratic support. After clearing the House committee process, HB655 failed to get a floor vote during the 2019 session.
“Our committee will explore and seek solutions to critical health-care issues with the goals of broadening access to quality health care for working people, lowering health insurance premiums for everyone, addressing the cost of uncompensated care especially for rural hospitals, and providing more affordable health-care options to help small businesses retain employees,” Lambeth said in a Jan. 5 statement.
Lambeth added separately that “this is an important topic for N.C. and has been debated for several years.”
“Access can cover a number of key points. Currently, the easiest and best access point across N.C. is our emergency rooms.
“But, that has its challenges and is also one of the most costly sites and frustrating to people who seek care.”
Meanwhile, Krawiec has emerged over the past three years as a key GOP health-care reform proponent.
“I am hopeful that we will explore all avenues,” Krawiec said on Jan. 5. “Our plan will be to provide better access to health care and to improve the Health of our residents in North Carolina.”
Moore pledged that committee members “will thoroughly investigate the health-care needs in our state and explore all options to improve upon the state of health care in North Carolina.”
“I have every confidence that the result of this committee’s work will benefit all North Carolinians.”
