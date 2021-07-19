Medicaid prepaid health plans join coordinate-care network

The network allows PHPs to make electronic referrals, communicate in real time, securely share client information and track outcomes. Community members can search NCCARE360’s repository of more than 10,000 local services at nccare360.org/resources or email connect@nccare360.org.

At stake with Medicaid transformation: three-year PHP contracts for the four insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year.

With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion — among the largest vendor contracts awarded in state history.

Five years’ worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated in July 2020 when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.

Richard said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.

Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.