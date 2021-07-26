Medicaid tailored plan initiative lists Forsyth with Partners managed care organization

Forsyth County's shift to a new behavioral health overseer advanced Monday as state health officials updated the rollout of a Medicaid program that could serve about 200,000 North Carolinians.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has chosen the state's seven behavioral health managed care organizations (MCO) to administer the tailored plans.
Tailored plans are designed for individuals who need behavioral health services to address serious incidences of mental illness, emotional disturbance, substance use disorder, an intellectual/developmental disability, or traumatic brain injury.
Tailored plans are projected to go into effect on July 1, 2022, on a regional basis. The initial contract will last four years.
DHHS lists Forsyth as a member of Partners Health Management of Gastonia. DHHS said its list "indicates the anticipated county alignments at go-live."
Forsyth currently is among 20 counties overseen by Cardinal Innovations, along with Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Rockingham and Stokes counties in the Triad.
However, Forsyth is on a potential timeline of joining Partners by early 2022.
The tailored plans could cover about 8.7% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients in the state.
By comparison, there are between 1.4 million and 1.8 million North Carolinians participating in the Medicaid transition program overseen by four statewide prepaid health plans for their whole-body coverage, including long-term care and pharmacy services. That transition program debuted July 1.
Tailored plans also are required to "address unmet health-related resource needs."
“NCDHHS looks forward to working with the awardees to make this innovative design a reality for the thousands of North Carolinians who will benefit from a whole person centered, well-coordinated system of care," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.
“Today moves us closer to that goal as we begin to implement this important program design.”
The tailored plans can draws from federal Medicaid and state funding to support enrolled individuals.
Ten counties — including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham — are in various stages of requesting permission from Cohen to disengage from Cardinal and join another MCO.
State law requires the state health secretary to approve of such a transition.
DHHS' list has — as requested — Davie and Forsyth with Partners, along with current Partners members Surry and Yadkin counties.
"Integrating health care services for our members under one plan will allow us to further build on our mission of improving lives and strengthening communities,” Partners chief executive Rhett Melton said in a statement.
Davidson and Rockingham are listed with Sandhills Center, along with current Sandhills members Guilford and Randolph counties.
Vaya Health, which has announced plans to take over Cardinal, is projected to cover Alamance, Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.
Stokes is among four counties whose assignment is considered as pending.
