Medicaid tailored plan initiative lists Forsyth with Partners managed care organization

The tailored plans could cover about 8.7% of the 2.3 million Medicaid recipients in the state.

By comparison, there are between 1.4 million and 1.8 million North Carolinians participating in the Medicaid transition program overseen by four statewide prepaid health plans for their whole-body coverage, including long-term care and pharmacy services. That transition program debuted July 1.

Tailored plans also are required to "address unmet health-related resource needs."

“NCDHHS looks forward to working with the awardees to make this innovative design a reality for the thousands of North Carolinians who will benefit from a whole person centered, well-coordinated system of care," Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said in a statement.

“Today moves us closer to that goal as we begin to implement this important program design.”

The tailored plans can draws from federal Medicaid and state funding to support enrolled individuals.

Ten counties — including Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham — are in various stages of requesting permission from Cohen to disengage from Cardinal and join another MCO.