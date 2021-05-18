Medicaid transition plan draws limited sign-up participation; DHHS extends deadline to Friday

The first sign-up period for North Carolina’s game-changing Medicaid transition program appears to have drawn an underwhelming — but expected — response.
Friday was the deadline for most Medicaid recipients to choose between four statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) for their physical and behavioral health coverage. The plans are scheduled to go into effect July 1.
However, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it was extending the sign-up deadline to Friday.
"Open enrollment allows NC Medicaid beneficiaries to choose a health plan that best suits the needs of their family," Dave Richard, deputy secretary for the state Medicaid program, said in a statement.
"We want to be sure beneficiaries have every opportunity to choose a plan, so even after open enrollment ends, they have until Sept. 30 to pick a different plan for any reason."
Beneficiaries can enroll in a health plan by calling (833) 870-5500, go to ncmedicaidplans.gov or using the NC Medicaid Managed Care mobile app.
The NC Medicaid Enrollment Broker program provides choice counseling to help beneficiaries determine which health plan is best for them.
The PHPs are operated by Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
Going into Friday, DHHS said that 181,046 beneficiaries have selected a plan out of a potentially 1.6 million to 1.8 million. There are about 2.31 million Medicaid enrollees altogether, or about 22% of the state’s overall population.
Those who didn’t choose a plan are automatically enrolled into a PHP to ensure continuous coverage of their Medicaid health services. There is a 90-day period after coverage starts for enrollees to switch plans.
“From what I have seen and been told, this is about normal based on other state’s experience moving to managed care,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a lead proponent of the Republican initiative.
At stake with Medicaid transformation: three-year PHP contracts for the four insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year. With two optional one-year extensions, a contract could be worth a total of $30 billion — among the largest vendor contracts awarded in state history.
Five years’ worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated in July 2020 when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
Richard said the transformation is designed to insure that Medicaid recipients will continue to see the same medical provider if available through the PHP, and that providers will get paid.
“There’s nothing more fundamental to getting this right than to having that kind of commitment,” Richard told legislators. “This is Job One when we go live.
“If we implement this transformation this way, we will be the best in the country.”
Background
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the PHPs will pay health-care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. DHHS will reimburse the PHPs.
There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
All health plans are required to have the same Medicaid services, such as office visits, blood tests and X-rays. Health plans each have their own network of qualified doctors and health care professionals.
According to DHHS, “a small number (of beneficiaries) will stay in the current Medicaid system because of the type of services they need, such as those only in the family planning program.”
Others who don’t have to switch include people who get Innovations Waiver services, traumatic brain injury waiver services or are part of the Community Alternatives Program for Children or Community Alternative Program for Disabled Adults. Those individuals will remain in N.C. Medicaid Direct.
Essential health services will continue to be covered under Medicaid Managed Care, including: primary care and hospital services; mental health and substance use services; pregnancy and childbirth; prescription drugs; and long-term services and supports.
Response
The complexity of the Medicaid transformation program likely led most enrollees to opt out of choosing a plan, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst for Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Given the way the program’s rules work, it’s not too surprising that just one out of 10 potential enrollees has done the homework necessary to choose a provider,” Kokai said.
“I suspect many enrollees are waiting to see how the new program affects them.”
Suzy Khachaturyan, policy analyst with the left-leaning N.C. Budget & Tax Center, said there continues to be concern that the transition to managed care won’t be smooth for many enrollees.
“It will undoubtedly disrupt access to care as the state begins auto-assigning enrollees into plans,” Khachaturyan said. “Despite the years of planning done by NCDHHS, this was bound to happen.
“The disruption is a testament to the General Assembly’s commitment to deprioritizing the needs of low-income North Carolinians when they first mandated the transition several years ago, and then again when they forced this Herculean effort to take place during a public health and economic crisis.”
