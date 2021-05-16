Medicaid transition plan draws limited sign-up participation

The first sign-up period for North Carolina's game-changing Medicaid transition program appears to have drawn an underwhelming — but expected — response.

Friday was the deadline for most Medicaid recipients to choose between four statewide prepaid health plans (PHP) for their physical and behavioral health coverage. The plans are scheduled to go into effect July 1.

The PHPs are operated by Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.

Going into Friday, DHHS said that 181,046 beneficiaries have selected a plan out of a potentially 1.6 million to 1.8 million. There are about 2.31 million Medicaid enrollees altogether, or about 22% of the state's overall population.

Those who didn't choose a plan are automatically enrolled into a PHP to ensure continuous coverage of their Medicaid health services. There is a 90-day period after coverage starts for enrollees to switch plans.

"From what I have seen and been told, this is about normal based on other state's experience moving to managed care," said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, and a lead proponent of the Republican initiative.