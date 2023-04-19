A bipartisan bill addressing medical debt — supported by state Treasurer Dale Folwell — may prove to be less controversial the second time around.

At least so far in the N.C. Senate.

Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act”, was filed March 16 with Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as lead primary sponsor.

Companion House Bill 367 was filed March 14. It has not been acted upon since being placed in the House Appropriations committee.

There was little debate during the information-only discussion of the Senate Health Care committee Wednesday. A vote on recommending SB321 will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the bill and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Krawiec told the committee that SB321 "is a pro-consumer bill."

"Medical debt is the number reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy,"

"The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies."

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, said that "everybody in this room, likely everybody in this state, has dealt with this issue at one time or another."

'It's amazing and unconscionable that this system that we have exists. I appreciate you all bearing down and getting to the right place to protect all of us, particularly the folks in our communities who are the most vulnerable."

Folwell crusade

Folwell, who plans to run for governor in 2024, said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell has spoken on his concerns about medical-debt during presentations in Asheville, Charlotte and Elizabeth City.

Folwell said in January he believes “the prospects are very high” for action on the legislation during the 2023 session.

On Wednesday, Folwell said the bill has activated "more enthusiasm because of stories of surviving spouses having their credit score destroyed, more liens on people's homes, more garnishment of state income tax refunds, more destruction of credits scores and upward mobility."

“Families can’t see themselves past their poverty because of medical debt. That’s not a political issue. That’s a moral issue. Lawmakers have the chance to change the lives of thousands of North Carolinians.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings,” Folwell said. "This bill would stop hospitals in the cartel from hiding their prices, and it would prevent hospitals from breaking patients’ kneecaps when they can’t afford to pay.”

Previous debate

Both bills contain nearly identical language to House Bill 1039 from the 2022 session.

During the information-only discussion on HB1039 — the bill's only committee appearance — the House Banking committee asked pointed questions of Folwell.

Rep. John Szoka, R-Cumberland, questioned Folwell’s assertion that medical-debt weaponization includes hits to consumers’ credit scores if they can’t pay their medical bills in the time that health-care systems deem as timely.

Depending on the health-care system’s debt-collection and bad-debt policies, a patient who is determined to have the ability to pay their bill can have their account sold to a debt collector within a few months of a payment request being made.

Rep. Edward Goodwin, R-Chowan, said he was concerned that indigent individuals seeking care in hospitals are being steered away from charitable-care options and toward “a medical credit card” to pay for their medical bills.

"Patients who are eligible for charity care will be given the opportunity to apply for this much needed care," Krawiec said.

"Currently, many patients are missing an opportunity to receive the charity care for which they qualify."

Free medical care?

Tucked into the two bills is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters is addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

Those household levels are up to $54,360 for an individual, up to $73,240 for a family of two, and up to $111,000 for a family of four.

The biggest takeaway: patients with an annual household income at or below 400% of the poverty level would not be required to pay more than $2,300 annually in cumulative medical bills to any large health-care facility.

N.C. Policy Watch reported that more than six in 10 North Carolina residents live in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The bills define a large health-care facility as any hospital licensed under General Statute chapter 122C, “whether the nonprofit subject to the bill is owned by a county, municipality, the state or a for-profit entity.

Also subject to the proposed bill are outpatient centers affiliated with a large healthcare facility, licensed ambulatory surgical centers and any licensed medical practice — including behavioral, optical, radiology, laboratory and dental — with annual revenues exceeding $20 million.

Folwell said medical debt affects not only the uninsured and underinsured, but also those with employer-based or federal health exchange insurance whom he says face unrealistic payment expectations from health-care systems.

“Medical debt will continue to be a problem regardless of Medicaid expansion,” Folwell said. “You can’t have a revenue solution to a cost problem.

“There are individuals who are afraid to get the medical attention they need when they need it because of what could happen to them from a medical billing standpoint.”

NCHA opposition

The N.C. Healthcare Association said Wednesday it opposes SB321, saying "we think it seems unnecessary.

"It would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow.

"The state also passed legislation in 2013 that included boundaries or guardrails to protect consumers."

The NCHA said it would support measures to address medical debt to include:

* More North Carolinians have insurance coverage;

* Individuals who already have coverage understand how to use it;

* Hospitals get paid adequately to meet the needs of the people and communities they serve; and

* Insurance companies are transparent and held accountable for how they are helping their members navigate their coverage and work with them to lower costs.

"A big factor contributing to individuals receiving medical bills that they are unable to pay are the high deductibles and other forms of cost sharing that affect consumers, despite them being insured," the NCHA said.

"Insurance companies should actively work on improving plan designs and coverage to help provide medical debt solutions for their customers."