Medical debt bill could provide free, steeply discounted care for poverty, low-income households

Tucked inside a bipartisan state House bill focused on consumer medical debt is language that could provide free medical care or steep financial discounts to lower-income families.

House Bill 1039, titled Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, was filed May 24 at the request of Republican state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

According to a statement from Folwell, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

The key parameters of HB1039 addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

Those household levels are up to $54,360 for an individual, up to $73,240 for a family of two, and up to $111,000 for a family of four.

The biggest takeaway: patients with an annual household income at or below 400% of the poverty level would not be required to pay more than $2,300 annually in cumulative medical bills to any large health-care facility.

N.C. Policy Watch reported that more than six in 10 North Carolina residents live in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

HB1039 defines a large health-care facility as any hospital licensed under General Statute chapter 122C, "whether the nonprofit subject to the bill is owned by a county, municipality, the state or a for-profit entity.

Also subject to the proposed bill are outpatient centers affiliated with a large healthcare facility, licensed ambulatory surgical centers and any licensed medical practice — including behavioral, optical, radiology, laboratory and dental — with annual revenues exceeding $20 million.

The N.C. Healthcare Association has said repeatedly since HB1039 was filed that it "has not taken a position on the bill."

In a comment provided to N.C. Policy Watch, the NCHA said that "we have significant concerns that this bill would cause hospitals to absorb millions of additional dollars in uncompensated care."

“That, in turn, could increase the cost of care for others.”

Primary sponsors of HB1039 are Democrats Howard Hunter of Hertford and Billy Richardson of Cumberland, and Republicans Ed Goodwin of Chowan and Bobby Henig of Currituck.

HB1039 had a 40-minute discussion only presentation June 7 in the House Banking committee.

Bill sponsors said at that time that more work was needed on the bill before being brought up for a vote, which may not be completed before the projected late July or early July end of the 2022 session.

Folwell’s primary interest in requesting HB1039 is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan, which has more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators.

It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Free, discounted care

Key elements n HB1039 include:

* For patients who earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level would receive free hospital care under the proposed ball, which applies "to any charges for health-care services that are not covered by insurance and would otherwise be billed to the patient."

For 2022 federal poverty guidelines, that would be up to $27,180 for an individual, family of two up to $36,620, and up to $55,500 for a household of four.

* For patients who earn more than 200% but up to 400% of the federal poverty level, they would be eligible for increasing levels of discounts based on their amount of bill.

Their bill would be "recalculated using the Medicare reimbursement rate applicable on the dates of service."

The discount could be as much as 50% of the first $1,000 of the bill, as well as 90% for any remaining amount between $1,000 and $5,000, and then another 95% off for any remaining amount between $5,000 and $10,000.

The individual annual income range would be $27,180 to $54,360, family of two a range of $36,620 to $73,240, and a family of four a range would be $55,500 to $111,000.

Any amount above $10,000 "shall be provided to the patient as free care."

* For patients who earn more than 400% but up to 600% of the federal poverty level, they would be eligible for the same discounts as the 200% to 400% category "if the patient or the patient's household has incurred medical expenses from the current large health-care facility's bill and all other medical bills for medically necessary health-care services received during the previous 12 months, which in total exceed 10% of the household's income."

Other key components

HB1039 also contains limitations of how the large health-care facilities could manage and report medical debt to credit rating agencies.

For example, medical debt could not be reported to a credit agency for one year after the first bill has been sent to the patient or responsible party.

Health-care systems and hospitals would be required to screen patients for eligibility for public or private insurance and other programs that provides payment assistance.

Another change is that a married spouse would no longer be responsible for paying their spouse's medical or nursing home debt.

Spouses can voluntarily consent to assume liability, but that consent "could not be solicited in an emergency room or during an emergency situation, and not be required as a condition of providing any emergency or non-emergency health care systems."

Medical debt collectors would be prohibited from "causing an individual's arrest ... causing an individual to be held in civil contempt ... foreclosure on an individual's real property ... or garnish wages or state income tax refunds."

Health-care analysis

HB1039 represents a legislative response to an analysis of North Carolina’s not-for profit and nonprofit hospitals released in October by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. That analysis was requested by Folwell and the SHP, over which the treasurer has oversight authority.

The analysis determined that many of those hospitals — including the three largest in the Triad — are not fully honoring their charitable mission. A video link to the presentation is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pL1j4-n3ea8.

The report found that North Carolina’s largest nonprofit hospital systems reaped tax breaks worth more than an estimated $1.8 billion in 2019-2020. Across the majority of these systems, charity care spending did not exceed 60% of the value of their tax breaks, according to researchers.

For the major health-care systems serving the Triad, the Johns Hopkins report listed annual projected value of tax exemptions compared with the systems’ disclosed charity care funding.

Atrium Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $440.1 million, while providing $260.1 million in charity care.

Novant Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $324.1 million, while providing $179.1 million in charity care.

Cone Health was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $131.6 million, while providing $105.7 million in charity care.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, an affiliate of Atrium, was reported with receiving state tax exemptions worth $210.3 million, while providing $54.8 million in charity care.

During the Banking committee discussion, Folwell revived a years-long criticism of the state’s largest not-for-profit health-care systems in saying they are multi-billion-dollar organizations run by multi-million dollar executives “benefiting from a passive transfer of wealth, especially from low-income people.”

NCHA response

The NCHA has said "that federal law already addresses several requirements in the bill and the North Carolina General Assembly had previously passed legislation in 2013 that addresses many of the state-specific issues related to fair billing and collections practices."

In a separate statement sent to media outlets, the NCHA said that "North Carolina health systems and hospitals have millions of health care interactions with patients and families each year.

"They actively work with patients to help them understand their health care coverage and financial obligations. They try to make it easy for patients to connect to information about financial assistance and repayment options.

"Hospitals publish their financial assistance policies on their websites and typically have a variety of resources available to provide information and to answer patients’ questions, from onsite financial counselors to staffed call centers, virtual chat tools, and more."

The NCHA said when it comes to an unpaid bill, "the federal Internal Revenue Service has prescribed an extensive series of steps and wait times that hospitals must follow before taking any collection actions, which is a last resort.

"To suggest that hospitals ‘weaponize’ medical debt is nothing but political grandstanding."

Folwell said he requested HB1039 because "with inflation at 40-year highs and North Carolinians suffering great anxiety, families need protection from the weaponization of medical debt."

“One of the ways you do that is to ensure that large medical providers are transparent concerning the availability of financial help, and that appropriate levels of charity care are available to working families in need.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings.”

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.