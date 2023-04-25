A bipartisan N.C. Senate bill addressing medical debt — supported by state Treasurer Dale Folwell — was recommended by a second committee Tuesday.

Senate Bill 321, titled “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act”, has Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, as lead primary sponsor.

The bill has cleared the Senate Health Care and Judiciary committees. It still must be recommended by the Finance and Rules and Operations committee before reaching the Senate floor.

According to SB31 and a Folwell statement, the bill’s mission is to “create a pro-family, anti-poverty, consumer protection law that sets parameters around the provision of charity care and limits the ability of large medical facilities to charge unreasonable interest rates and employ unfair tactics in debt collection.”

Unlike the intense debate on a similar House bill in 2022, there has been limited debate on SB321.

“Medical debt is the number reason for debt collections and is a leading cause of bankruptcy," Krawiec said. "More Americans fear medical debt than serious illness.

“The bill provides a process for billing and for filing for medical collections. It also forbids unfair collection processes and enhances legal remedies.”

Sen. Rachel Hunt, D-Mecklenburg, asked Krawiec what kind of feedback has primary sponsors gotten from the state's not-for-profit health-care systems. Hunt said systems in her district have expressed concerns.

Krawiec said she has spoken with one prominent health-care system about the bill.

"This doesn't change that they can collect (debt) owed to them," Krawiec said. "It just sets up a process to where it's fairer and more efficient to the consumer."

Folwell crusade

Folwell, who plans to run for governor in 2024, said his primary interest in the legislation is his oversight authority of the State Health Plan.

The plan covers more than 727,000 participants that include current and retired state employees, teachers and legislators. It is North Carolina’s largest purchaser of medical and pharmaceutical services.

Folwell said SB321 has activated “more enthusiasm because of stories of surviving spouses having their credit score destroyed, more liens on people’s homes, more garnishment of state income tax refunds, more destruction of credit scores and upward mobility.”

“Families can’t see themselves past their poverty because of medical debt. That’s not a political issue. That’s a moral issue. Lawmakers have the chance to change the lives of thousands of North Carolinians.

“A lifesaving procedure shouldn’t cost your life savings,” Folwell said. “This bill would stop hospitals in the cartel from hiding their prices, and it would prevent hospitals from breaking patients’ kneecaps when they can’t afford to pay.”

Free medical care?

Tucked into the two bills is language that could provide free medical care or steep discounts to certain lower-income families.

The key parameters is addressing free or discounted medical care affect patients with household incomes of up to 400% of the federal poverty level for 2022.

Those household levels are up to $54,360 for an individual, up to $73,240 for a family of two, and up to $111,000 for a family of four.

The biggest takeaway: patients with an annual household income at or below 400% of the poverty level would not be required to pay more than $2,300 annually in cumulative medical bills to any large health-care facility.

N.C. Policy Watch reported that more than six in 10 North Carolina residents live in households with incomes below 400% of the federal poverty level in 2019, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The bills define a large health-care facility as any hospital licensed under General Statute chapter 122C, “whether the nonprofit subject to the bill is owned by a county, municipality, the state or a for-profit entity.

Also subject to the proposed bill are outpatient centers affiliated with a large health-care facility, licensed ambulatory surgical centers and any licensed medical practice — including behavioral, optical, radiology, laboratory and dental — with annual revenues exceeding $20 million.

Folwell said medical debt affects not only the uninsured and underinsured, but also those with employer-based or federal health exchange insurance whom he says face unrealistic payment expectations from health-care systems.

“There are individuals who are afraid to get the medical attention they need when they need it because of what could happen to them from a medical billing standpoint," Folwell said.

NCHA opposition

The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes SB321, saying “we think it seems unnecessary.

“It would add more bureaucracy and regulation for hospitals and health systems that is not needed because there are existing federal regulations that protect patients from aggressive debt collection that hospitals already follow."

The NCHA said it would support measures to address medical debt to include:

More North Carolinians have insurance coverage;

Individuals who already have coverage understand how to use it;

Hospitals get paid adequately to meet the needs of the people and communities they serve; and

Insurance companies are transparent and held accountable for how they are helping their members navigate their coverage and work with them to lower costs.

“A big factor contributing to individuals receiving medical bills that they are unable to pay are the high deductibles and other forms of cost sharing that affect consumers, despite them being insured,” the NCHA said.

“Insurance companies should actively work on improving plan designs and coverage to help provide medical debt solutions for their customers.”