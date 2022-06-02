Medical marijuana bill advances in NC Senate. Final vote set for Monday

The state Senate cast a historic vote Thursday on a proposal to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Bipartisan Senate Bill 711 is the latest attempt at medical marijuana in North Carolina and the first to ever receive a vote on the Senate floor. It passed Thursday’s reading 35-10, with eight Republicans and two Democrats voting against.

A third vote is set for Monday's floor session that is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., but is likely to be delayed until early evening.

If approved, SB711 would then move to the N.C. House, where experts say an uphill battle awaits.

“This bill is designed to help people who often can’t help themselves,” Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, the primary sponsor of the legislation, said during Thursday’s floor debate.

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said.

“There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Sens. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, and Kirk deViere, D-Cumberland, said their support for the latest medical marijuana bill comes from the benefits it could provide to military veterans living in North Carolina, particularly those dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Nickel cited his father, who died from cancer and used marijuana illegally to ease his pain in his final months.

“It will allow people to legally and safely enjoy the time they have left,” Rabon said. “I really believe this is going to do that.”

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, voted no after her amendment was tabled. It would have allowed more North Carolina hemp growers, manufacturers and retailers to participate in the medicinal marijuana pipeline.

House considerations

If approved on third reading, SB711 will be sent to the N.C. House for discussion.

It’s unclear whether a House vote will occur given expectations that the short session will end by early July and because the House Republican leadership is focused on the 2022-23 state budget.

Legislative analysts caution that House Republicans tend to be more conservative on socioeconomic issues, such as medical marijuana.

If all 53 House Democrats voted for the medical marijuana proposal, it still would require eight GOP votes for SB711 to pass the chamber in its current form. It is likely House GOP leadership would tweak the bill.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Thursday she defers to House GOP members on the likelihood of the House passing the Senate’s medical marijuana bill.

“The Senate bill is a much narrower version of the bills we have been filing,” Harrison said. “I was hoping it is narrow enough that it could garner the necessary House support, but it does appear that the Republican caucus is very split on the issue.

“That said, it is long past time to enact this important legislation that could provide needed relief for many North Carolinians.”

Potential opposition from House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, could derail the vote during the current session, said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor and national expert on state legislatures.

“At this point, we have to rely on the comments of (Moore and Bell), who have cast significant doubt on plans to consider medical marijuana legalization or Medicaid expansion this session,” Dinan said.

That increases the likelihood that the bills would be considered again next year by newly elected House and Senate members.

12-year journey

SB711 is the latest in numerous attempts over the past 12 years to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The bill has been on an arduous path since being introduced during the 2021 session.

It requires the medical marijuana system to pay for itself following initial money to set up the system.

The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at medical cannabis centers.

The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers from eight to four, two of which would be located in the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.

During Thursday’s floor debate, bipartisan sponsors and supporters pointed to examples of how medical marijuana could benefit constituents.

Opponents expressed concern that the legislation would serve as a gateway to legalized marijuana in North Carolina by 2024; that the licensing fee for vendors is too low; that a license should not be be sold; and that the potential profit levels need to be lowered.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, who has been among the bill’s skeptics, was not present for Thursday’s vote.

Sen. Paul Lowe, R-Forsyth, who is a co-sponsor, voted yes.

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Lee, said he voted against SB711 because of his concern that it would allow “Big Marijuana” to flourish in North Carolina following legislative efforts to limit the influence of “Big Tobacco.”

“Marijuana does not treat the ill, but only masks the symptoms,” he said.

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, has questioned the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana. He also said he was concerned legislators would be removed from the regulatory process so that it would be left up to doctors to determine who qualifies for medical marijuana.

But Hise voted yes Thursday.

Rabon called SB711 “the tightest, best-written bill, seeing what other states did wrong and trying to omit those pitfalls.”

“We had to jump through a lot of hoops to do this, and we jumped through them the right way. We have been calculating, methodical, written and rewritten, taken things out, taken advice to come up with a final product that every person in the legislature can be proud of.”

That included his amendment Thursday that would bar physicians from advertising that they offer medical marijuana. It also addressed potential conflicts of interest between physicians, independent testing laboratories and suppliers.

“It will be, from start to finish, traceable and trackable to every single supplier, grower, manufacturer …” Rabon said.

Lowe said his support comes from his belief that the use of medical marijuana will help many North Carolinians with their chronic and debilitating health issues.

“Our citizens should be able to take part in medicine that will help them,” compared with using opioids as painkillers, he said.

