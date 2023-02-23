The N.C. Senate is poised to approve a bipartisan medical marijuana bill for the second consecutive year after the controversial bill cleared its final committee Thursday.

Senate Bill 3, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act,” was recommended by the Rules and Operations committee to the Senate floor.

The bill cleared the Judiciary committee Tuesday after several significant changes were made to the legislation.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is one of three primary sponsors, along with Republican Sens. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County and Michael Lee of New Hanover County.

Rabon said during the Rules and Operations debate he expects a Senate floor vote next week.

During the 2022 session, the Senate voted 36-7 for Senate Bill 711 on June 6 — the first medical marijuana bill to ever clear a chamber.

However, as was the case with the 2022 version of the medical marijuana bill, it's unclear whether House Republican leadership will allow SB3 to be placed in a committee, much less advance to a floor vote.

Potential opposition from House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, could derail SB3 in the House, said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor and national expert on state legislatures.

“At this point, we have to rely on the comments of (Moore and Bell), who have cast significant doubt on plans to consider medical marijuana legalization,” Dinan said.

Heartstrings

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

On Thursday, Rabon shared letters from North Carolinians whose family members used marijuana to provide relief in their dying days, or relied upon as part of their recovery from serious illness.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said.

“There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Opponents have expressed numerous concerns, including that the legislation would serve as a gateway to legalizing marijuana in North Carolina by 2024. The opponents also say the licensing fee for vendors is too low.

Rabon called SB711 “the tightest, best-written bill, seeing what other states did wrong and trying to omit those pitfalls.”

“We had to jump through a lot of hoops to do this, and we jumped through them the right way,” Rabon said. “We have been calculating, methodical, written and rewritten, taken things out, taken advice to come up with a final product that every person in the legislature can be proud of.”

That included physicians being barred from advertising that they offer medical marijuana. It also addressed potential conflicts of interest between physicians, independent testing laboratories and suppliers.

“It will be, from start to finish, traceable and trackable to every single supplier, grower, manufacturer …,” Rabon said.

Bill changes

SB3 has undergone three major t changes since being re-filed.

Perhaps the foremost change was providing exempting suppliers of medical marijuana products from criminal prosecution.

Bill sponsors said the amendment assures that suppliers would not be subject to arrest for possessing, producing, delivering or transporting cannabis, or aiding and abetting in those actions, if their conduct fits within the proposed law’s parameters.

The second requires the 10 approved licensees of medical marijuana products to place at least one of up to eight medical cannabis centers in a Tier 1 county — considered as one of the 40 most economic-distressed counties in the state.

For 2023, those counties are Randolph, Rockingham, Surry and Wilkes counties in the Triad and Northwest N.C.

The bill would allow for up to 20 recommended applicants to fill the 10 licensee spaces, with suppliers being given priority if they commit to placing a medical cannabis center into more than one Tier 1 county.

The amendment also would encourage “preventing an overconcentration of medical cannabis centers in any one area.”

The third change requires medical cannabis to be transported in a closed container and placed in a passenger compartment in a vehicle. it would also have to be in a closed container while the individual transporting it is walking on a public street.

That amendment also provides a misdemeanor penalty for fraudulent use of identification to enter a medical cannabis center or to obtain medical cannabis.