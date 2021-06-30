Medical marijuana bill clears first N.C. Senate committee step

Lowe said bill sponsors reviewed legislation in piecing together SB711.

“We realized that for some states, it has worked out well, while for others it was just a recreational product,” Lowe said. “That’s not the goal with this particular bill on our state.”

Rabon said on June 23 that “to some people, it is a contentious issue, and to some people it is not.”

“I happen to be one who it is not. I know how rough it is to go through chemo and how bad it is to wake up every day and think it may be your last day on Earth.

“There is nothing less compassionate on this Earth than to watch a person you love suffer when there is something that can ameliorate that suffering.”

Rabon said that legalizing medical marijuana isn’t guaranteeing that those who could use it “will live a day longer.”

“But I can say that every day they are alive, they will live better.”

Can it help?

Wednesday's debate drew — as expected — impassioned advocacy from lawmakers and members of the public including cancer survivors and military veterans.