Medical marijuana bill clears NC Senate; faces unclear fate in House

The state Senate cleared Monday a historic vote on legislation that legalizes marijuana for medicinal purposes.

Bipartisan Senate Bill 711 was approved by a 37-6 vote on third reading after receiving a 35-10 vote on second reading Thursday that had eight Republicans and two Democrats in opposition.

There was no discussion of the bill before the third vote.

SB711 has been sent to the N.C. House, where legislative experts say it faces an uphill battle to be heard during the current session.

Republican leadership leadership is projecting an early July end to the 2022 session, with much of the remaining focus on changes to the 2022-23 state budget.

Jordan Monaghan, press secretary for Gov. Roy Cooper, said Monday that "studies have shown medical marijuana can offer many benefits to some who suffer from chronic conditions, particularly veterans.

"The governor is encouraged that North Carolina might join the 36 other states that have authorized it for use. The governor will review this bill as it moves through the legislative process.”

SB711 "is designed to help people who often can’t help themselves,” Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, the primary sponsor of the legislation, said during Thursday’s floor debate.

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said.

“There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, attempted to amend SB711 to allow more North Carolina hemp growers, manufacturers and retailers to participate in the medicinal marijuana pipeline. Her amendment, submitted during Thursday's floor session, was tabled at the request of Sen. Ralph, Hise, R-McDowell.

Legislative analysts caution that House Republicans tend to be more conservative on social issues, such as medical marijuana.

If all 53 House Democrats voted for the medical marijuana proposal, it still would require eight GOP votes for SB711 to pass the chamber in its current form.

If SB7111 is addressed before the end of the current session, it is likely House GOP leadership would alter the bill, which would require the Senate to approve those changes or reject them. A rejection likely would lead to a concurrence conference for the chambers in an attempt to reach a compromise.

“The Senate bill is a much narrower version of the bills we have been filing,” Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said Thursday.

“I was hoping it is narrow enough that it could garner the necessary House support, but it does appear that the Republican caucus is very split on the issue.

“That said, it is long past time to enact this important legislation that could provide needed relief for many North Carolinians.”

Potential opposition from House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, could derail the vote during the current session, said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor and national expert on state legislatures.

“At this point, we have to rely on the comments of (Moore and Bell), who have cast significant doubt on plans to consider medical marijuana legalization or Medicaid expansion this session,” Dinan said.

That increases the likelihood that the bills would be considered again next year by newly elected House and Senate members.

12-year journey

SB711 is the latest in numerous attempts over the past 12 years to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

The bill has been on an arduous path since being introduced during the 2021 session.

It requires the medical marijuana system to pay for itself following initial money to set up the system.

The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at medical cannabis centers.

The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers from eight to four, two of which would be located in the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.

Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.

During Thursday’s floor debate, bipartisan sponsors and supporters pointed to examples of how medical marijuana could benefit constituents.

Opponents expressed concern that the legislation would serve as a gateway to legalized marijuana in North Carolina by 2024; that the licensing fee for vendors is too low; that a license should not be be sold; and that the potential profit levels need to be lowered.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, who has been among the bill’s skeptics, was not present for Thursday’s vote.

Sen. Paul Lowe, R-Forsyth, who is a co-sponsor, voted yes.

Rabon called SB711 “the tightest, best-written bill, seeing what other states did wrong and trying to omit those pitfalls.”

“We had to jump through a lot of hoops to do this, and we jumped through them the right way. We have been calculating, methodical, written and rewritten, taken things out, taken advice to come up with a final product that every person in the legislature can be proud of.”

That included his amendment Thursday that would bar physicians from advertising that they offer medical marijuana. It also addressed potential conflicts of interest between physicians, independent testing laboratories and suppliers.

“It will be, from start to finish, traceable and trackable to every single supplier, grower, manufacturer …” Rabon said.

Lowe said his support comes from his belief that the use of medical marijuana will help many North Carolinians with their chronic and debilitating health issues.

“Our citizens should be able to take part in medicine that will help them,” compared with using opioids as painkillers, he said.

The N.C. Medical Cannabis Association, which has former Forsyth Democratic House member Ed Hanes as its founder and lobbyist, applauded the Senate's approval of SB711 "for stepping forward and leading in an area that has been a source of concern and debate for well-meaning North Carolinians."

"North Carolina is one step closer to a safe, legal and natural medical alternative.”

