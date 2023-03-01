A bipartisan — and controversial — medical marijuana bill has cleared the N.C. Senate for the second consecutive year.

Senate Bill 3, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act,” was passed by a 36-10 vote on third reading Wednesday — the same margin as Tuesday.

However, as was the case with the 2022 version of the legislation, it’s unclear whether House Republican leadership will allow SB3 to be placed in a committee, much less advance to a floor vote.

Senate Bill 711, which passed the Senate by a 36-7 vote in June 2022, was the first medical marijuana bill to ever clear a chamber.

It was immediately shelved by House leadership and was not addressed.

Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, is one of three primary sponsors of both bills, along with Republican Sens. Bill Rabon of Brunswick County and Michael Lee of New Hanover County.

SB3 would permit the use of medical marijuana for individuals with ALS, cancer, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder and other ailments, but not for those experiencing chronic pain. It does not allow for recreational usage.

Several significant changes were made to the legislation in the Judiciary committee.

Potential opposition from House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and House majority leader John Bell IV, R-Johnston, could derail SB3 in the House, said John Dinan, a Wake Forest University political science professor and national expert on state legislatures.

However, the News & Observer of Raleigh quoted Moore as saying last week that SB3 has “decent prospects of passage” given new House members elected in 2022.

“Last year when we didn’t take it up, it was overwhelmingly opposed by most of the caucus,” Moore told the Raleigh newspaper. “Attitudes have changed, and I think some folks have had an opportunity, once they were back home and met with folks, to see that there’s some potentially legitimate uses for this.”

Dinan said that “at this point, we have to rely on the comments of (Moore and Bell), who have cast significant doubt on plans to consider medical marijuana legalization.”

Heartstrings

Although Rabon did not use medical marijuana as part of his treatment for cancer, he said his own experience, coupled with discussions with other cancer patients, convinced him of the need for making the option available.

Rabon has shared letters from North Carolinians whose family members used marijuana to provide relief in their dying days, or relied upon it as part of their recovery from serious illness, such as military veterans.

“It can help a number of people at the end of their life at a time that they need compassion … what time they have left should be as comfortable and as easy as they can be,” Rabon said. “There’s not anyone in this room who has not had someone in their family, or a close friend, that could have benefited from this legislation.”

Opponents have expressed numerous concerns, including that the legislation would serve as a gateway to legalizing marijuana in North Carolina by 2024, and medical research isn't definitive on benefiting users.

Moore told the News & Observer that for a medical marijuana bill to clear the House, there would need to be “reasonable controls,” and a balance to have enough distributors to prescribe and avoid a monopoly.

Rabon called SB711 “the tightest, best-written bill, seeing what other states did wrong and trying to omit those pitfalls.”

Bill changes

SB3 has undergone three major changes since being re-filed.

Perhaps the foremost change was exempting suppliers of medical marijuana products from criminal prosecution.

Bill sponsors said the amendment assures that suppliers would not be subject to arrest for possessing, producing, delivering or transporting cannabis, or aiding and abetting in those actions, if their conduct fits within the proposed law’s parameters.

The bill would allow for up to 20 recommended applicants to fill the 10 licensee spaces, with suppliers being given priority if they commit to placing a medical cannabis center into more than one Tier 1 county.

The amendment also would encourage “preventing an overconcentration of medical cannabis centers in any one area.”

Bill opponents say the licensing fee for vendors is too low, while some proponents say SB3 doesn't provide potential North Carolina cannabis growers with dedicated or guaranteed sales of their crops.