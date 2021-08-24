Medical marijuana bill clears Senate Judiciary committee for second time

* The operating hours for medical marijuana dispensaries would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Political analysts have said the Senate Health Care committee may be the most challenging of the four committee steps.

The pathway through the state House could be equally daunting, if not more so, according to political analysts.

Key supporters

The bill's odds of clearing the Senate are considered promising given that Rabon, chairman of Rules and Operations committee, is one of its three primary sponsors, along with Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover.

The bill requires the medical marijuana system be self-sustaining from a revenue perspective following initial money to set up the system.

The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at the medical cannabis centers.

Lee said the reason for not having revenue projections yet is that North Carolina's approach is different from that of other states with medical marijuana laws.