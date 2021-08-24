Medical marijuana bill clears Senate Judiciary committee for second time

A state Senate bill that would legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes cleared a second review from the Senate Judiciary committee Tuesday.
The bipartisan Senate Bill 711, titled “NC Compassionate Care Act,” is the latest in several attempts over the past 12 years to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.
The bill cleared Judiciary the first time July 21 and was sent to the Senate Health Care committee.
However, the bill was removed from Health Care on Aug. 4 and sent back to Judiciary.
The second review addressed an amendment of mostly technical changes, many requested by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Bill sponsor Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, said some changes are based on regulations established by the Utah legislature.
The changes include:
* Adding a new category for individuals who have a terminal illness and have been diagnosed with less than six months to live.
* A prohibition on smoking or vaping marijuana within 1,000 feet of a workplace, K-12 school, child care facility or house of worship.
* Individuals legally eligible to use medical marijuana will be required to show an identification card when carrying medical marijuana outside their home.
* The operating hours for medical marijuana dispensaries would be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Political analysts have said the Senate Health Care committee may be the most challenging of the four committee steps.
The pathway through the state House could be equally daunting, if not more so, according to political analysts.
Key supporters
The bill's odds of clearing the Senate are considered promising given that Rabon, chairman of Rules and Operations committee, is one of its three primary sponsors, along with Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover.
The bill requires the medical marijuana system be self-sustaining from a revenue perspective following initial money to set up the system.
The funding would come mostly from license fees and a monthly fee equal to 10% of the gross revenue derived from the products sold at the medical cannabis centers.
Lee said the reason for not having revenue projections yet is that North Carolina's approach is different from that of other states with medical marijuana laws.
"There really are no projections on how many North Carolinians will be eligible, and there is no best-practice legislation to look at," Lee said.
"Once we have a determination on how many people actually have the conditions that are specified in the bill, then we can determine costs and revenue."
Restrictive bill
Bill sponsors and other senators supporting SB711 have said it represents what Sen. Wally Nickel, D-Wake, called “the most conservative and restrictive medical marijuana bill in the country.”
There are 36 states that permit some form of medical marijuana use.
“This bill is narrowly tailored to offer medical marijuana to those with legitimate medical needs,” Nickel said.
As a primary reason for legalization, the bill says “modern medical research has found that cannabis and cannabinoid compounds are effective at alleviating pain, nausea and other symptoms associated with several debilitating medical conditions.”
Unlike previous committee discussions, no one from the public spoke against the bill Tuesday.
Previously, advocates opposed to the legislation have expressed their main concerns that medicinal use could lead to recreational use.
The Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League said Wednesday that, if medical marijuana is approved, it should be taxed similarly to tobacco and alcohol, rather than as a prescription drug.
Creech said he feared a statewide black market potentially emerging from N.C. medical marijuana centers, as he said has occurred in Colorado and Oregon.
Rabon, a cancer survivor, has said SB711 would not serve as a gateway to recreational marijuana use.
“Recreational marijuana use is not something we want in our state,” Lee said, but added that the prohibition should not keep North Carolina from doing the right thing for people with chronic and debilitating conditions.
Lowe has said bill sponsors reviewed legislation in piecing together SB711.
“We realized that, for some states, it has worked out well, while for others it was just a recreational product,” Lowe said. “That’s not the goal with this particular bill on our state.”
The bill previously was amended to reduce the number of medical cannabis centers from eight to four, two of which would be located in one of the state’s 20 Tier 1 counties — likely Mecklenburg and in the Triangle.
Forsyth and Guilford counties are in Tier 2.
