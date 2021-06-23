Medical marijuana bill draws first legislative discussion, but no vote commitment

The first official debate on legalizing the use of medical marijuana in North Carolina drew — as expected — impassioned advocacy Wednesday from lawmakers and members of the public including cancer survivors and military veterans.
The bipartisan Senate Bill 711, titled "NC Compassionate Care Act," is the latest in a 12-year attempt to permit some uses of medical marijuana in the state.
The Senate Judiciary committee spent about 45 minutes during a discussion-only presentation with no commitment made to when it would be brought up for a vote.
SB711 faces the daunting task of having to clear four Senate committees — Judiciary, Finance, Health Care and Rules and Operations — before a potential Senate floor vote.
Yet, it may have its best odds yet with Sen. Bill Rabon, R-Brunswick, and chairman of Senate Rules and Operations committee, as one of its three primary sponsors along with Sens. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Michael Lee, R-New Hanover.
“SB711 says anyone who has a debilitating medical condition can receive a registry ID card or who is a designated caregiver,” Lowe said. “The goal of the bill is to treat chronic pain, and relying less on opioids.”
Lowe said bill sponsors reviewed legislation from some of the 36 states that have approved some form of medical marijuana.
"We realized that for some states, it has worked out well, while for others it was just a recreational product," Lowe said. "That's not the goal with this particular bill on our state."
Rabon said SB711 "will be the tightest" medical marijuana bill in the country, and would not serve as a gateway to recreation marijuana use.
Rabon, a cancer survivor, said that "to some people, it is a contentious issue, and to some people it is not."
"I happen to be one who it is not. I know how rough it is to go through chemo and how bad it is to wake up every day and think it may be your last day on Earth.
"There is nothing less compassionate on this Earth than to watch a person you love suffer when there is something that can ameliorate that suffering."
Rabon said that legalizing medical marijuana isn't guaranteeing that those who could use it "will live a day longer."
"But I can say that every day they are alive, they will live better."
Can it help?
Several public speakers addressed the fact that they or their loved ones have accessed medical marijuana from states where it is legal and bought it to North Carolina where the use of it is illegal.
Some mentioned their belief that medical marijuana could help reduce the suicide rate in North Carolina, particularly among military veterans.
"Our veterans are suffering from all sorts of things, and medical marijuana might become part of our medical toolbox to help those folks," Lowe said.
Sen. Wiley Nickel, D-Wake, said his father recently died from cancer. He said his father found medical marijuana "that was very beneficial to him."
"The time has come for medical marijuana in North Carolina. This is a very strict bill ... for very serious pain-management and very legitimate uses."
Sen. Natasha Marcus, D-Mecklenburg, said North Carolina needs "to stop making criminals out of caregivers who are trying to do what's right for their family member."
The Rev. Mark Creech of the Christian Action League said he opposed the bill because of concerns it could eventually lead to the legal use of recreational marijuana in the state.
Creech cited several studies that documented the addictive nature of marijuana, that there is not a Food and Drug Administration approved use of medical marijuana, and that there was no conclusive proof that it performs better for pain relief compared with legally prescribed pain medications.
Creech said he hoped senators “will see through the haze” about marijuana’s effectiveness.
Background
SB711 is similar in language to some of the 12 previous Democratic-sponsored medical marijuana bills, which date back to the 2009-10 sessions.
None of those bills, including House Bill 401 in the 2019 session, advanced out of the first committee step. House Bill 1161 in 2014 would have amended the state Constitution to legalize usage.
Many of the previous bills carried the title of “Enact Medical Cannabis Act” or “Legalize Medical Marijuana.”
“This article is intended to make only those changes to existing North Carolina laws that are necessary to protect patients and their doctors from criminal and civil penalties, and is not intended to change current civil and criminal laws governing the use of cannabis for nonmedical purposes," according to the bill.
An Elon University poll released in February found that 73% of North Carolinians support the medical use of marijuana. That’s down from nearly 80% when the question was asked in 2017.
About 64% of Republicans surveyed said they supported the use of medical marijuana, along with 75% of Democrats.
In a separate but related question, 54% of North Carolina adults support the legalization of the drug for casual use and only 34% oppose it.
336-727-7376