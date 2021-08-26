Medical marijuana clears key N.C. Senate committee step

Opposing views

Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, compared Thursday the recent Food and Drug Administration decision to give full authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine with no similar action by the FDA on the safety and efficacy of medical marijuana.

"Where are the FDA recommendations on medical marijuana? Hise asked. "What is the one thing they say it treats or cures?

"I know this bill has its path, but this is not about patients and receiving treatments. This is about placing North Carolina on a path that will make it more acceptable to legalize marijuana.

Hise said that while "I applaud many of the things they've done in this bill," he expressed concern that additional patient care exceptions will be added in future sessions if SB711 becomes law, and that legislators will be removed from the regulatory process and "leave it up to doctors" to determine who qualifies.

"Maybe society is changing to accept this," Hise said. "I just didn't want to be part of taking the first steps."

Sen. Jim Burgin, R-Johnston, said that while he agrees that patients in debilitating pain should have access to pain-relief options, he expressed concern that too many individuals would qualify.