Food trucks and dog spas may have to make room for mobile salons if a bipartisan N.C. Senate bill clears the General Assembly.

Senate Bill 44, titled “Mobile Beauty Salon,” has Sens. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe, as co-primary sponsors.

The bill cleared Tuesday the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee. It also requires the recommendations of the Judiciary, Finance and Rules and Operations committees to reach the House floor.

If SB44 is signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating on Oct. 1.

In this instance, a mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.”

A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.

Krawiec said the impetus for SB44 comes partly from public-health restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly to expand the reach of salons.

“It is much needed for those who are unable to travel to a salon,” Krawiec said. “During the pandemic, we saw how this could have been helpful.

“It’s a common-sense solution, and I look forward to its passage this session.”

State law addressing cosmetic arts already allows for licensed salon employees to visit the residences of individuals who are sick or disabled and confined to their places of residence in order to attend to their cosmetic needs.

A licensed individual may also visit hospitals, nursing homes, rest homes, retirement homes, mental institutions, correctional facilities, funeral homes, and similar institutions to attend to the cosmetic needs of those in these institutions.

According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring, or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.

Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing. Krawiec told the Commerce and Insurance committee that mobile salon operators have the option of selling hair care products.

The bill would set the licensing, fees and hygienic requirements for operating a mobile salon. The N.C. Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners would be the regulatory authority.

For example, an apprentice would not be allowed to operate a mobile salon.

Among the operational requirements for a mobile salon are:

Must be equipped with a functional sink and toilet facilities and must maintain an adequate supply of clean water and wastewater storage capacity.

The mobile salon must be safely parked in a legal parking spot at all times while patrons are present.

The owner must maintain a permanent business address at which records of appointments, itineraries, license numbers and vehicle identification numbers for each mobile salon being operated shall be kept and made available for verification and inspection.

To facilitate periodic inspections of mobile salons, the owner of the salon would be required to provide a written monthly itinerary listing locations, dates and hours of operation.