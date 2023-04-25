The N.C. Senate cleared Tuesday a bipartisan bill that permits mobile salon services, including at wedding venues.

Senate Bill 44 received a 45-1 vote. It now moves to the state House for consideration. If signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating Oct. 1.

In this instance, a mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.” A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.

SB44 has been amended to allow for licensed cosmetic art shop employees — such as a cosmetologist, esthetician and natural hair care specialist — to assist individuals in preparing for a wedding outside away from their normal place of business.

Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and the primary bill sponsor, said the wedding venue language was added at the request of operators of those facilities in order to provide on-site services before a ceremony.

According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.

Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing.

Krawiec said mobile salon operators have the option of selling hair care products.

Krawiec said the impetus for SB44 comes partly from public-health restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly to expand the reach of salons.

“It is much needed for those who are unable to travel to a salon,” Krawiec said. “During the pandemic, we saw how this could have been helpful.”

Child vaccination bill

A Republican-sponsored N.C. House bill cleared its first House committee step Tuesday that would require a three-year waiting period for a new Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccine to be placed on the state’s childhood immunization schedule.

House Bill 623, “titled “3-year FDA approval for new childhood vaxx,” cleared the House Health committee. It now goes to Families, Children and Aging Policy committee.

Among the primary bill sponsors is Rep. Larry Potts of Davidson County.

Although the COVID-19 vaccine is not listed in HB623, it’s likely the focus of the bill, as has been the case with other Republican-sponsored vaccine legislation in recent years.

Primary bill sponsor Rep. Hugh Blackwell, R-Burke, said HB623 is designed to "take into consideration some recent experience in which we learned things afterward ...."

"It might suggest that there were some other considerations that you didn't know about when you started."

According to DHHS’ latest COVID-19 dashboard update, as of March 19 there have been 591,426 confirmed cases among children up to age 17.

Of those cases, 32 children have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19.

The proposed bill would prohibit the 13-member state Commission for Public Health from adding the childhood vaccine inside the three-year period.

The commission consists of nine appointed by the governor and four elected by the N.C. Medical Society. The governor’s appointees must include: a licensed pharmacist; registered engineer experienced in sanitary engineering or a soil scientist; licensed veterinarian; licensed optometrist; licensed dentist; and registered nurse.

Childhood vaccines would remain required for diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, poliomyelitis, red measles (rubeola) and rubella.

The bill would allow for exemptions if at least six of the 10-member N.C. Council of State approves adding a new vaccine. The council currently is comprised of six Republican and four Democrats, led by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

The committee approved amending the bill to allow for exemption to the three-year waiting period if requested by the board of directors for both the N.C. Medical Society and N.C. Pediatric Society.

Blood donation age bill

A bipartisan bill has reached the state Senate floor that would bar anyone under age 18 from donating blood without the permission of their parent or guardian.

Senate Bill 389, titled "Raise the age for donating blood," was submitted by Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, and a leading Republican advocate for significant health-care reform in North Carolina. Listed as a co-sponsor is Sen. Julie Mayfield, D-Buncombe.

State law currently allows those age 16 to donate blood with parental permission, while 17-year-olds can give blood without parental permission.

SB782 would amend state law to prevent those age 17 from donating without parental consent.

“A former constituent of Sen. Hise’s who is now a current constituent of mine lost a son after he gave blood, passed out and hit his head,” Mayfield said.

“He had some specific health issues that should not have allowed him to give blood, and his parents would not have given him permission to give. A tragic situation that could have been avoided if parental consent were required.

“Importantly, the bill does not ban people under 18 from giving blood. It simply requires parental consent,” she said.

The law applies to blood donations made “to an individual, hospital, blood bank or blood collection center.” State law does not permit those under age 18 to sell their blood.

High school-sponsored blood drives have been a staple for donations for decades, primarily to help address constant shortage of donated blood.