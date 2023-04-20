Brides and members of a wedding party would be able to legally receive hair and makeup services from a licensed cosmetic art shop employee as part of a bipartisan N.C. Senate bill focused on mobile salons.
Senate Bill 44 cleared Thursday the gatekeeper Rules and Operations committee with little debate. It now heads to the Senate floor.
The latest edition has been amended to allow for licensed cosmetic art shop employees — such as a cosmetologist, esthetician and natural hair care specialist — to assist individuals in preparing for a wedding outside away from their normal place of business.
Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, and the primary bill sponsor, said the wedding venue language was added at the request of operators of those facilities in order to provide on-site services before a ceremony.
Currently, on-site salon services are not approved in North Carolina.
If SB44 is signed into law, mobile salons would be allowed to begin operating on Oct. 1.
In this instance, a mobile salon is defined in SB44 as “a self-contained, enclosed mobile unit licensed for the practice of cosmetic art.” A mobile home would qualify for use as a mobile salon.
According to state law, services that a licensed mobile salon could provide include those typically offered by a cosmetologist: arranging, dressing, curling, waving, cleansing, cutting, singeing, bleaching, coloring, or similar work upon the hair of a person, including the use of hands, mechanical or electrical apparatus, or appliances or by use of cosmetic or chemical preparations or antiseptics.
Other services would include skin beautification, manicurists, natural hair care specialist and shampooing.
Krawiec said mobile salon operators have the option of selling hair care products.
Krawiec said the impetus for SB44 comes partly from public-health restrictions stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, and partly to expand the reach of salons.
“It is much needed for those who are unable to travel to a salon,” Krawiec said. “During the pandemic, we saw how this could have been helpful."
State law addressing cosmetic arts already allows for licensed salon employees to visit the residences of individuals who are sick or disabled and confined to their places of residence in order to attend to their cosmetic needs.
A licensed individual may also visit hospitals, nursing homes, rest homes, retirement homes, mental institutions, correctional facilities, funeral homes, and similar institutions to attend to the cosmetic needs of those in these institutions.
The bill would set the licensing, fees and hygienic requirements for operating a mobile salon. The N.C. Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners would be the regulatory authority.
For example, an apprentice would not be allowed to operate a mobile salon.
To facilitate periodic inspections of mobile salons, the owner of the salon would be required to provide a written monthly itinerary listing locations, dates and hours of operation.
