Requirements

Among the operational requirements for a mobile salon are:

* Must be equipped with a functional sink and toilet facilities and must maintain an adequate supply of clean water and wastewater storage capacity.

* The mobile salon must be safely parked in a legal parking spot at all times while patrons are present.

* The owner must maintain a permanent business address at which records of appointments, itineraries, license numbers and vehicle identification numbers for each mobile salon being operated shall be kept and made available for verification and inspection.