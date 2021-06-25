 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Municipal elections delay bill becomes law without governor's signature
0 Comments

Municipal elections delay bill becomes law without governor's signature

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A state Senate bill that would delay this year’s elections for 35 municipalities until 2022 became law Friday after Gov. Roy Cooper chose not to take action.

Senate Bill 722 affects Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville.

Election timing can be changed only by the General Assembly.

The Senate agreed by a 33-14 vote on June 14 to House changes, which included yes votes from seven Senate Democrats.

The House approved the bill by a 107-0 on June 9 following the inclusion of changes that would affect school board elections with Lexington City Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

"While delays to census data caused by the pandemic necessitate changes to local elections, decisions about local elections like these should involve more open discussion and public input, and therefore these changes will become law without my signature," Cooper said in a statement.

SB722 cleared the Senate despite the five senators representing Wake County objecting to bill language affecting Raleigh municipal elections.

SB722 would permanently switch Raleigh’s elections to even-numbered years, including what would have been the November 2021 election to Nov. 8, 2022.

The Wake senators said the public has not been given ample opportunity to express their view to the Raleigh City Council on those changes.

Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville are affected by SB722 since their council seats are determined by districts, rather than being all at-large.

One change made by the House is that there would be no election this year for the Lexington City Board of Education.

The timing of the 2022 election would be subject to whether the board receives the 2020 federal census information by July 19, 2021. Board members whose terms would have expired on Dec. 6 could remain in that term for up to another year.

Another amendment would give affected municipalities the option to conduct an election this year for at-large offices and mayor, and in 2022 for those offices determined by districts and wards.

In most instances under SB722, primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News