Municipal elections delay bill becomes law without governor's signature

The Wake senators said the public has not been given ample opportunity to express their view to the Raleigh City Council on those changes.

Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville are affected by SB722 since their council seats are determined by districts, rather than being all at-large.

One change made by the House is that there would be no election this year for the Lexington City Board of Education.

The timing of the 2022 election would be subject to whether the board receives the 2020 federal census information by July 19, 2021. Board members whose terms would have expired on Dec. 6 could remain in that term for up to another year.

Another amendment would give affected municipalities the option to conduct an election this year for at-large offices and mayor, and in 2022 for those offices determined by districts and wards.

In most instances under SB722, primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.

