The state House passed Wednesday by a 107-8 vote a bill that would mandate that muscadine grape juice be available in all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

However, the fate of House Bill 67, is uncertain given the measure is very similar to House Bill 136 from the 2021 session.

HB136 overwhelmingly cleared the House in March 2021, only to be shelved by the Senate for the remainder of the 2021 and 2022 sessions.

Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, is the primary sponsor of both bills.

Howard expressed confidence during Wednesday's floor debate that there would be a more receptive reception in the Senate for the bill.

The mandate would begin at the start of the 2023-24 school year if the bill is signed into law.

The bill includes a buyback clause in case students are interested in the juice.

The Food Distribution Division of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services would be required to include in contracts or purchasing agreements for packaged fruit products “that the supplier will buy back from the (state) Farm to School program unopened and unexpired products returned by school nutrition programs.”

The school nutrition programs would then be credited for the returns.

Yet, the outstanding question remains — will kids pick muscadine juice over apple or orange juice?

The bill applies to the State Board of Education, local boards of education and charter school. Not only would the schools’ nutrition and lunch programs have to offer muscadine grape juice, but also school vending machines.

Community colleges and public universities would also be required to offer the juice in vending machines.

Davie is the home of Mighty Muscadine of Advance, which is affiliated with Le Bleu bottled water, and Vine Life Products of Bermuda Run, both of which promote muscadine grapes for food, health and wellness purposes.

Mighty Muscadine is owned by Jerry Smith. Smith gave Howard a $2,700 political donation in 2016, according to opensecrets.org.