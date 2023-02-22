An N.C. House bill cleared its first House committee step that would mandate the availability of muscadine grape juice in all public K-12 schools, colleges and universities.

House Bill 67, titled “Encourage Healthy NC Food in Schools,” has Rep. Julia Howard, R-Davie, as primary sponsor.

The bill was recommended Wednesday by the Agriculture committee. It must clear the Education K-12 and Rules and Operations committees before qualifying for a floor vote.

A buyback proposal may be the spark needed for HB67's passage. Yet, the outstanding question remains — can you get students to drink a sweet juice compared with the typical apple and orange juice offerings?

Both bills require the State Board of Education, local boards of education and charter schools to mandate that all public K-12 schools provide muscadine grape juice. Not only would the schools’ nutrition and lunch programs have to offer muscadine grape juice, but also school vending machines.

Davie is the home of Mighty Muscadine of Advance, which is affiliated with Le Bleu bottled water, and Vine Life Products of Bermuda Run, both of which promote muscadine grapes for food, health and wellness purposes.

Mighty Muscadine is owned by Jerry Smith. Smith provided Howard with a $2,700 political donation in 2016, according to opensecrets.org.