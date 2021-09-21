N.C. Appeals Court upholds DHHS' prepaid health plan contract process

The state Appeals Court upheld Tuesday that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services fairly awarded prepaid health-plan contracts for the state's initiative to reform managed care through Medicaid.
At stake are three-year contracts for the insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year starting with the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins July 1. With two optional one-year extensions, a health contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.
DHHS announced in February 2019 that the four physician health plans are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.
Two potential health plans — Aetna Better Health of N.C. Inc. and My Health by Health Providers — re-filed in September 2019 separate petitions for judicial review in Wake Superior Court. Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters involved with My Health.
Aetna and MyHealth have been challenging the legality of DHHS' decision-making process. In particular, Aetna claims it should have been chosen over Blue Cross NC.
DHHS said Judge Tenisha Jacobs notified the affected companies that she granted the department’s request for summary judgment. Jacobs ruled in June 2019 to deny the plaintiffs' request to halt the implementation of the changes, finding they were not likely to succeed on the merits of their claims.
In February, Superior Court judge Michael O’Foghluda upheld Jacobs' ruling.
Blue Cross NC said in a statement that it "is pleased with the decision. We are confident that the bid procurement process was conducted fairly and without bias."
Aetna could not be reached for comment on the ruling or its next step.
The appeals court determined that the Superior Court ruling "was supported by reason and was not arbitrary."
"The Superior Court clearly determined Aetna had accused the opposing parties of procedural gamesmanship, rather than acknowledging a procedural mistake during service and asking the court to excuse that mistake 'for good cause shown.'
"Aetna had not demonstrated good cause for the court to extend the otherwise mandatory deadline."
Five years
The transition to physician health plans is expected to cover between 1.6 million and 1.8 million North Carolina participants.
A key selling point for transformation is focusing on a patient's overall health for those experiencing mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability issues.
Five years' worth of often-controversial public health and legislative debate culminated July 3, 2020, when Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed Republican-sponsored legislation that provided pivotal start-up funds.
Statewide enrollment ended May 14, followed by a 90-day "change period" that allows beneficiaries to switch PHPs.
Managed care is a system under which people agree to see only certain doctors or go to certain hospitals, as in a health maintenance organization, or HMO, or a preferred provider organization, or PPO, health-insurance plan.
Under the current Medicaid system, providers are paid on a fee-for-service model administered by DHHS.
By contrast, the physician plans will pay health care providers a set amount per month for each patient’s costs. There will be a limited number of special-needs individuals who will remain with fee-for-service providers.
DHHS reimburses the physician plans.
Blue Cross has said it plans to create 500 jobs for its portion of the transformation.
Centene has committed to creating an East Coast regional headquarters and technology hub in Charlotte with an estimated 6,000 jobs and $1.03 billion capital investment.
336-727-7376