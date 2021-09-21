N.C. Appeals Court upholds DHHS' prepaid health plan contract process

The state Appeals Court upheld Tuesday that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services fairly awarded prepaid health-plan contracts for the state's initiative to reform managed care through Medicaid.

At stake are three-year contracts for the insurers that are projected to be worth $6 billion a year starting with the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins July 1. With two optional one-year extensions, a health contract could be worth a total of $30 billion.

DHHS announced in February 2019 that the four physician health plans are Centene (operating as WellCare of N.C.), AmeriHealth Caritas N.C., Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.C. (operating as Healthy Blue) and UnitedHealth Group.

Two potential health plans — Aetna Better Health of N.C. Inc. and My Health by Health Providers — re-filed in September 2019 separate petitions for judicial review in Wake Superior Court. Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are three of 12 hospital supporters involved with My Health.

Aetna and MyHealth have been challenging the legality of DHHS' decision-making process. In particular, Aetna claims it should have been chosen over Blue Cross NC.