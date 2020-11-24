N.C. certifies November general election results

RALEIGH — The North Carolina State Board of Elections certified the results of the November general election on Tuesday, awarding the state's 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump.

The certification does not formalize the results in the statewide race for state Supreme Court chief justice between Republican Paul Newby and Democrat Cheri Beasley. Out of nearly 5.4 million cast, Newby leads by about 400 votes, as of Tuesday. Both candidates have pending protests in the race that went to a recount.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden fell short of Trump in the state by 1.3 percentage points, a narrower defeat than the 1.7-point loss Democratic senate candidate Cal Cunningham had to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated GOP challenger Dan Forest by 4.5 percentage points.

The five-member board tasked with overseeing elections voted 4-1 to certify the results. Former Republican state Sen. Tommy Tucker said he opposed certification because of a legal settlement approved by the state board and appeals courts that, among other things, extended the deadline for counties to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.