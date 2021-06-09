N.C. House approves bill that would delay some 2021 elections

SB722 also includes language that would permanently switch Raleigh municipal elections to even-numbered years, including what would have been the November 2021 election to Nov. 8, 2022.

Another amendment would give affected municipalities the option to conduct an election this year for at-large offices and mayor, and in 2022 for those offices determined by districts and wards.

In most instances under SB722, primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.

Unaffected are 2021 primaries and general elections in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.

The Winston-Salem City Council would have been affected by the changes made to SB722 because of its ward system. However, the next election for council members and the mayor won’t be until 2024.

There had been discussions about introducing legislation that would have delayed all 2021 municipal elections. That option has had the support of Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state’s Board of Elections.

SB722 bill sponsors, however chose to limit the impact following input from the N.C. League of Municipalities and a group of mayors that included Mike Horn of Lewisville.