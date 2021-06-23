N.C. House clears bill allowing school districts to go maskless for 2021-22

"What I can say is we will always consult and collaborate with state and local health officials to provide the best guidelines and regulations possible that keep student and staff health and safety at the forefront."

Because the House used the gut-and-replace strategy to insert new language into SB173, it returns to the Senate for agreement or rejection, the latter likely leading to a concurrence committee to reach a compromise.

Given that the bill restricts emergency executive authority, it is likely that Cooper would choose to veto the bill if it clears the legislature.

“The data is clear. The harm that we’re doing to our children from a mental health perspective is overwhelming,” Rep. David Willis, R-Union, said during the House floor debate.

“It’s time to give them the opportunity to take off the masks, to return to class as normal, and to get into a position where they can start to rebuild the confidence and the camaraderie that they’ve had with their friends, with their classmates, and with their teachers, and to rebuild those relationships, to overcome the obstacles that we have put on them over the past year,” Willis said.