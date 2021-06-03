N.C. House clears return-to-work bill that would end $300 federal weekly unemployment benefit

“This bill is the way to restore strength in our economy, and finally move forward, to put this pandemic in the rear-view mirror.”

Democratic opponents of SB116 said that ending North Carolina’s participation would cost the state about $500 million in federal UI benefits.

People eligible to draw up to 16 weeks of regular state UI benefits are getting on average about $235 a week along with the $300 federal benefit.

For most claimants who have exhausted their regular state UI benefits, the federal benefit may be their only source of income.

“The bottom line is if we want to truly get our economy back on track and thriving again, we cannot continue punishing businesses in the name of helping individuals,” Moore said. “We need a more holistic approach.”

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has signaled he has no plans to end participation in the federal program.

The governor’s office has said there are more than 245,000 North Carolinians listed as unemployed or furloughed.