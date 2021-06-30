N.C. House delays veto-override vote on anti-abortion bill until July 21

However, the bill was removed it Tuesday evening and transferred it to the July 21 calendar.

At least 30 votes are required in the Senate to override a governor’s veto, as well as at least 72 in the House.

The Senate approved the bill by a 27-20 vote on June 10 with no Democratic “yes” votes. The House approved the bill by a 67-42 vote on May 6 with six Democrats voting yes.

The Senate is comprised of 28 Republicans and 22 Democrats, while the House has 69 Republicans and 53 Democrats.

Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, said if Cooper is confident of no Senate Democratic support for the veto-override vote in that chamber, "it’s possible that his political team will give House Democrats a free pass to vote as they choose on this veto override.”

Bill opponents said they fear the doctor-patient conversation requirements in the bill could jeopardize women’s trust in medical care, and could lead some women to carry pregnancies to term once they learn of a Down syndrome diagnosis, even if they have other reasons for considering an abortion.

