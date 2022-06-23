N.C. House Medicaid expansion bill touted as cost-effective with safeguards for taxpayers

"Threading the needle" was the common phrase used Thursday by House Republican leadership to describe their vision for limited state Medicaid expansion focused on rural parts of the state.

The revamped version of Senate Bill 408 is titled the “Rural Healthcare Access and Savings Plan.”

House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, stressed during the House Health committee discussion that SB408 could serve to ease North Carolina into Medicaid expansion.

SB408 represents "an acceptable fiscal and socioeconomic manner with appropriate safeguards in place," Moore said.

Moore pledged that if SB408 is gets through discussions with its stated intentions intact it will have a floor vote by mid-December.

Moore said SB408 represents the culmination of several months of discussion in the House, along with talking with state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley.

"We need to know exactly what we're getting" from Medicaid expansion, particularly in terms of expanding access to healthcare providers "in a manner that is cost effective," Moore said. "This way, we have certainty."

"We believe this bill will help address some really critical needs while being fiscally responsible to taxpayers and without incentivizing a person not to get a job," Moore said, citing a potential work requirement for eligible enrollees.

"It is a good way to thread that needle. This approach — to take federal dollars, to present a savings to North Carolina and increase access to healthcare — I'd call that a pretty good trifecta."

Lambeth said a pivotal reason for backing SB408 is addressing North Carolina's low national ranking in access to health care, particularly in rural areas, and rural community hospitals' struggle to survive financially.

"There have been 11 rural hospitals to close since 2005," Lambeth said. That includes Yadkin Valley Community Hospital in Yadkinville in May 2015.

"There are 19 on the list of at-risk hospitals.

"If we can't figure out a way to improve the financial situation, they can't keep their doors open."

Political football

Moore cautioned that SB408 "will not be a panacea, and it will not fix everything."

Medicaid expansion "has been too much of a political football from Day One," Moore said.

Moore said he is hopeful SB408 will help ease some of the "political acrimony that has unfortunately been around this issue for 10 years now, the discussions, the barbs."

Lambeth, a former president of N.C. Baptist Hospital, has been the main Republican driver of Medicaid expansion for several years.

Lambeth, along with Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, chaired the Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on Access to Healthcare and Medicaid Expansion that began in February and was put on hold when the 2022 session officially began.

That committee was formed as part of the 2021-22 state budget compromise reached between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican legislative leadership.

"Expansion has been a topic of discussion that we've all debated for a long time now," Lambeth said.

Lambeth was the primary sponsor of House Bill 655 during the 2019 session, which advanced to the House floor in July 2019 before being withdrawn after being caught up in the 2019-20 state budget dispute between Cooper and Republican legislative leadership.

"This bill is not a vote for passing (Medicaid) expansion," Lambeth said.

“It allows a new committee to finish the work of the Access Committee that started the work. I don’t believe it does much more than continue to work on expansion and framework with a (Dec. 15) deadline for a vote on expansion.”

Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, said she "was very concerned" that SB408 could usurp the work of the access committee.

"I'm still encouraged that we're still engaged on the issue, but if you don't have the (additional) providers to provide the additional access, how can you expand?

"I'm not down with another study. We have been carrying this ball and chain around for 10 years, and it's time" to proceed with expansion.

SB409 details

Medicaid currently covers 2.71 million North Carolinians, which increased by nearly 27% or 588,611 people since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DHHS.

Those who might be eligible under the expanded program are between the ages of 18 and 64 and earn too much to qualify for Medicaid coverage, but not enough to purchase coverage on the private insurance marketplace.

A sizable portion of enrollees during the pandemic likely would qualify for expansion coverage.

Moore said the language in SB408 would enable North Carolina to gain access to about $1.5 billion in federal Medicaid expansion funding over a two-year period.

That would free up the state Department of Health and Human Services to re-direct General Fund dollars to other priorities; $1 billion would be used to address substance abuse and mental health.

Moore said the bill also would:

Increase access to healthcare in rural areas of the state and help preserve rural hospitals;

Establish a Legislative Medicaid Rate Modernization and Savings Oversight committee;

Direct DHHS to develop a Medicaid Modernization and Savings Plan, to be presented to the oversight committee for a vote on Dec. 15.

Give state Health Secretary Kody Kinsley “the necessary authority to negotiate with the federal government to alter Medicaid eligibility, subject to a vote by the General Assembly, and set certain guardrails to ensure no net cost to the state."

Moore said SB408 would provide access to as much as $3.1 billion in additional federal Hospital Access and Stabilization Program reimbursements to support hospitals without spending additional General Fund dollars.

There also would be an additional $4.5 billion to $5 billion annually in federal Medicaid receipts to support the new eligibility category.

If the Oversight committee approves the plan, legislation implementing the plan would be voted on by the General Assembly on or after Dec. 16.

"I would characterized this as an opportunity to look for a way to get some feedback ... to determine if we're headed in the right direction ... to a point that we're more comfortable with what we understand what CMS would approve for us to move to a fully expanded state," Lambeth said.

Lambeth said that "I have made it clear we don't need a rubber stamp of a federal program that's overlaid in North Carolina. We need a North Carolina solution.

“This is not approving expansion, but is asking the (DHHS) Secretary to get us more details from CMS so we can craft a bill that meets the needs of our citizens."

Lambeth cited as an example having Kinsley discuss with CMS whether a work requirement for Medicaid expansion eligibility is at all possible given legal debate whether it is constitutional.

"If we can't negotiate a work requirement, we ought to quit talking about it and move on to an alternative that is a job training program," Lambeth said.

HB149 opposition

Expanding Medicaid coverage to between 450,000 and 650,000 North Carolinians is now in the hands of the House after the Senate gave final approval June 2 to HB149, a bipartisan, multilayered healthcare reform bill.

The House has not acted on the bill.

About 300,000 of those potential enrollees already are receiving expanding Medicaid coverage through COVID-19 relief programs.

Senate Republican support, however, hinges on a give-and-take legislative proposal — that Cooper and Democratic leaders are willing to accept several long-term GOP health care reform plans in order to expand Medicaid coverage.

Those include a controversial work requirement for new recipients and easing restrictions that could allow more health care providers, including for-profits, to enter the state’s marketplace.

Not-for-profit hospital worry that change would allow large for-profit groups to offer only more lucrative services, leaving not-for-profits systems to treat the sickest patients, likely without health insurance, who come into emergency departments.

Before Thursday's rollout of SB408, Moore had signaled there was little expectation the chamber will take up HB149 before the projected end of the 2022 session in early July.

Lambeth confirmed Thursday speculation among Senate lawmakers and legislative analysts that House Republican leadership "did not like" the changes made by the Senate to House Bill 149.

"There were just too many issues ... that we feel are problematic," Lambeth said.

Moore said that "I like this approach better than any of the others I've seen."

Voting on any other Medicaid expansion bill, according to Moore, would be like "buying a car without test driving it."

In a combined statement, the N.C. Healthcare Association, N.C. Medical Society and The Old North State Medical Society referred to SB408 as a "thoughtful proposal developed by the House to ensure that every North Carolinian has health care coverage."

"It puts forth a fiscally responsible road map for Medicaid expansion and modernization that maximizes available federal resources along with providing the promise of health care coverage for over half a million North Carolinians caught in the gap, particularly those in rural communities.

"Additionally, Senate Bill 408 establishes a significant investment for the state’s behavioral healthcare system and workforce development. Other proposals in consideration include changes to healthcare policy that would compromise the quality of patient care."

Berger response

Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said in a statement following the introduction of revamped SB408 that "the House has gone from 'No,' to 'Let's study it again.' "

Berger was the legislature's main opponent of Medicaid expansion for several years before embracing HB149 during a May 25 press conference that introduced the revamped HB149.

Senate Republican leaders said at that time they have embraced “a new reality” about Medicaid expansion in introducing a multilayered health care reform bill.

“If there’s a person in the state of North Carolina who has spoken out against Medicaid expansion more than I have, I’d like to meet that person,” Berger said on May 25. “In fact, I would like to talk to that person about why my view on this has changed because this is the right thing to do.”

On Thursday, Berger said "Remember, we authorized a study in last year's budget."

"It is past time for action. The House should pass the Senate version of House Bill 149, or we should agree to incorporate it into the budget."

Moore had expressed no interest in adding language from SB408 to the 2022-23 budget.

